Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, envisions transforming his platform into a comprehensive crypto “super app,” aiming to replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong outlined plans for Coinbase to develop a full suite of financial tools, including payments, credit cards, and rewards—all powered by blockchain technology. “Yes, we want to [...]Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, envisions transforming his platform into a comprehensive crypto “super app,” aiming to replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong outlined plans for Coinbase to develop a full suite of financial tools, including payments, credit cards, and rewards—all powered by blockchain technology. “Yes, we want to [...]

Why We Should Replace Banks with Super Apps for Better Financial Freedom

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/20 17:50
FOX Token
FOX$0.0286-0.48%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004004-2.57%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1593-22.10%
RWAX
APP$0.002408-3.25%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253-8.62%
Why We Should Replace Banks With Super Apps For Better Financial Freedom

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, envisions transforming his platform into a comprehensive crypto “super app,” aiming to replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong outlined plans for Coinbase to develop a full suite of financial tools, including payments, credit cards, and rewards—all powered by blockchain technology.

“Yes, we want to become a super app that offers diverse financial services,” Armstrong stated. “Our goal is to establish Coinbase as users’ primary financial account, and I believe crypto is uniquely positioned to enable that transition.”

He criticized the existing banking system for its inefficiencies and high transaction fees. “It’s astonishing that we’re paying two to three percent every time we use our credit cards,” Armstrong remarked. “It’s just data moving over the internet—fees like these should be significantly lower, or nearly free.”

Armstrong envisions Coinbase as the primary financial account. Source: Brian Armstrong

Related: NBA star Kevin Durant recovers Coinbase account after nearly 10 years

Coinbase Develops Bitcoin Rewards Card Featuring 4% Crypto Cashback

Looking ahead, Coinbase aims to introduce a credit card with up to 4% Bitcoin rewards. Armstrong emphasized that the long-term vision is for Coinbase to act as a full-service bank replacement, offering users more flexible financial solutions.

The push towards a super app coincides with increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. Market, with recent legislative developments like the GENIUS Act and broader market structure legislation signaling progress. Armstrong welcomed these changes, noting the industry’s momentum: “The regulatory train has left the station.”

He also highlighted partnerships with traditional banking giants such as JPMorgan and PNC, advocating for a level playing field within the industry: “While we’ve partnered with banks, their policies often differ. We prefer a fair, uniform approach where all companies operate under the same rules.”

Related: Coinbase Files Legal Motion Over SEC’s Missing Texts and Messages

Leveraging DeFi to Boost USDC Yields

Coinbase has further integrated decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, such as Morpho, into its platform. This partnership allows users to lend USDC directly—cutting out third-party platforms—and potentially earn yields nearing 10.8%, a significant boost for stablecoin investors.

This development comes amid regulatory discussions about yield-bearing stablecoins, especially following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which aims to restrict certain DeFi yield strategies. Major industry groups, like the Bank Policy Institute, have called for tighter controls—criticizing perceived loopholes that enable yield extraction through DeFi protocols.

Coinbase maintains that stablecoins and DeFi lending serve as modern alternatives rather than threats to traditional banking models. The company sees these innovations as essential steps toward a more efficient, inclusive financial ecosystem rooted in blockchain technology.

This article was originally published as Why We Should Replace Banks with Super Apps for Better Financial Freedom on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.57%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Partager
$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

As per Lookonchain, amid crypto liquidation of $359M over 24 hours, the popular trader Machi Big Brothers has incurred unrealized losses of up to $10M.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001386-10.86%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 20:00
Partager
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.53%
Solana
SOL$237.46-1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15838-1.18%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock