Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/21 03:50
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04984+19.57%
Moonbeam
GLMR$0.07589+3.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002681-6.58%

Can your best one minute run be worth part of 1,000,000 GLMR? Moondrop is a simple, high pressure reflex game, and week one of Moonbeam’s GLMillionaiRe puts a 1,000,000 GLMR prize pool behind it. Scores write onchain, winners clear KYC, and payouts arrive on a set schedule. The first tournament runs from August 21, 2025, 13:00 UTC to August 28, 2025, 12:59 UTC, and the upcoming battle rounds also follow a recurring schedule. Follow Moonbeam on X to stay up to date. If you like mobile skill games and real stakes, this is the entry point.

The game first, how Moondrop works and how to score

Moondrop is a fast session runner. You merge matching balls to increase your score and the round ends the instant your stack crosses a visible horizontal line. A single mistake ends a run, and a single perfect sequence can set a personal best. Because rounds are short, a day of play feels like focused sprints, not a grind.

\

If you have not played merge titles before, think of two identical balls combining into a higher value ball and a bigger score. Space is scarce, so every move trades risk for upside. That is why one excellent attempt can push you up the single game leaderboard even if earlier runs were average.

\ Moondrop runs on mobile and desktop. Scores are tied to the wallet you register with, so every attempt maps to one verifiable identity.

Quick Links for Web3 Games: Game site: moondropgame.com Moonbeam Gaming: moonbeam.network/gaming

How to enter and play your daily rounds

You enroll on N3MUS tournaments. Registration creates a Sequence smart wallet for you. Add GLMR with a card through the onramp or transfer GLMR from another wallet. Once funded, start playing Moondrop inside the event.

Each attempt costs 10 GLMR and only five games per day are prize eligible. The cap keeps volume advantages in check and makes each run matter. You can still practice outside those five, and the prize eligible attempts are the ones that decide the boards.

What GLMillionaiRe is and how winners are decided

GLMillionaiRe is a recurring, week long tournament built around Moondrop. Two leaderboards award the major prizes. One rewards the highest single game of the week. One rewards the highest total score across the week. The split creates two clear strategies. Chase one perfect run, or stack consistent daily totals.

\ Leaderboards refresh on a regular cadence during the week. After the last day, organizers run anti cheat checks and finalize results within a stated window. If there is a tie for a top prize, a livestream playoff decides it. Lower tier ties go to the highest single game score.

\

Week one prize, payout schedule, and why the timing matters

Week one begins with a 1,000,000 GLMR sponsor pool. The split is 45 percent to the top single game, 45 percent to the top total score, and 10 awards of 10,000 GLMR to the next ten finishers on the total board. Prizes pay in GLMR. Winners receive 10 percent within thirty days, and the remainder in equal monthly installments over nine months, subject to KYC within thirty days of tournament end.

\ From the second week onward, every paid game adds 10 GLMR to the prize pool and organizers do not take a rake. A no repeat champion rule applies at the top slot. A past first place winner can keep playing and cannot win first again. That keeps the top of the board open for new entrants.

\ Why this is newsworthy right now: the 1,000,000 GLMR pool exists only for week one. After that, pools scale with participation. If you want to compete when the fixed sponsor pot is at its largest and the field is still forming, the opening week is the window.

\

Fair play, compliance, and why onchain scoring matters

Fair play rests on four pillars. Scores are wallet based, duplicate accounts are monitored, winners complete KYC before payouts, and prize claims use multi signature approvals. Because scores are written onchain, the public can review the record and match it to the leaderboards. Eligibility excludes OFAC sanctioned regions and affiliates of organizing partners. Ties at the top are decided with livestreamed playoffs.

\ New to these terms, here is a quick guide: Onchain scoring means results are recorded to the blockchain so anyone can verify them later. Sequence wallet lets you sign in with email or social and still settle to the chain, so you do not handle seed phrases to play. KYC is identity verification used for prize claims and duplicate detection.

\

Can you participate without playing?

Spectators have a path through OddsHub, a decentralized prediction market. You can follow the event and trade preset outcomes like who will post the high score and what the final number will be. If you have not used prediction markets, think of them as small contracts that pay out if your chosen result happens. Prices move as the crowd updates its view.

\

Why Gamers Are Excited For Weekly Tournaments Rumbles

Short rounds and a hard stop line make Moondrop a clear skill test. One high variance run can move you up the single game board, and steady daily play builds your total score. The five attempts per day rule limits grinding and keeps time zones and free time more level across players.

\ Week one creates urgency for three reasons:

  1. The 1,000,000 GLMR pool is fixed for the opener and is the largest guaranteed pot.

  2. The no repeat champion rule means the top slot is available to a new winner in week one and in future weeks.

  3. The entry funded model starts in week two, so the week one field gives you a clean baseline for how competitive the format feels.

    \

Onchain scoring and scheduled verification address common leaderboard complaints. Players know when boards refresh and how finalization works. Because entries fund the pool after week one, participation directly grows future prizes, which is easy to measure and discuss, bringing more gamers to the fold for maximum gaming competiton and fun!

\

What to watch in week one

Participation shape. Look at unique players and daily attempts to see whether the five play cap is workable for casual and competitive users.

Audit outcomes. Track disqualified scores and the time from final game to final board to understand how anti cheat performs.

Onboarding friction. If Sequence login and the fiat onramp are simple, players should reach a first game quickly and support issues should be minimal.

\

Final Thoughts

I like that GLMillionaiRe starts with the game loop and puts clear rules around it. Moondrop is easy to learn and hard to perfect, which is the right base for a weekly ladder. The five play cap is a practical limiter that balances free time and spend, and the no repeat champion rule keeps the top slot open.

\ The 1,000,000 GLMR opening pool is a strong catalyst. It creates day one interest and gives players a measurable reason to try the format now. After week one, the player funded model is the right sustainability test. If players value the tournament at 10 GLMR per attempt, prize pools will sustain and grow. If not, the feedback loop will be direct and the team can adjust entry price, cadence, or game settings.

\ For long term trust, I want to see weekly stats on unique wallets, KYC completion, audit outcomes, and payout timelines. If those numbers are consistent and public, this format can become a template for skill first, onchain, auditable competitions. If you enjoy short, focused challenge and you want to compete while the opening prize is the largest, week one is the time to enter.

Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Regulators once again put the potential Solana (SOL) ETF on hold, and the timing could restructure the competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market. While institutional investors hold their breath for the approval, the long-standing uncertainty has provided new on-ramps like upstart protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with greater freedom to chip away at SOL’s market share.  Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Stage 6 and is priced at $0.035. Price appreciation in the following stage will push the token to $0.04 in stage 7. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has reached its all-time high of more than $14.65 million raised and more than 15400 token holders.  Solana’s Current Market Solana (SOL) exchanges for about $184.30 today, recording a minor intraday withdrawal from recent highs. The network is still in the spotlight after its robust developer base, decentralized finance and NFT use cases leadership, and technology upgrade plans such as possibly ramping up transaction speeds through the “Alpenglow” upgrade. While SOL is testing levels of resistance—most recently at $200—with some anticipating $215 as a breakout point, broader market action is peaceful with no major fluctuations. Mutuum Finance also keeps accelerating in its presale. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presently in presale round 6 at $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher than before. Mutuum Finance early investors will see more than 400% return on investment as MUTM gains value. MUTM presale has raised over $14.65 million so far and has registered over 15400 individual investors so far, which clearly depicts the project’s exponential growth. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals are being rewarded $10,000 each in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway speaks volumes about the enormous scale of commitment that the project has towards creating a long-term and committed community. The second security and transparency action is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in partnership with CertiK. The project team encourages users as a token of gratitude for up to as much as 50,000 USDT to discover the probable vulnerabilities of the project. Bounty program is intended to offer class-leading protection for every vulnerability class. It’s split among the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows the team is concerned about the ecosystem security as well as investor trust.  The Next Generation of DeFi Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is custodial DeFi protocol. Long-term vision team is bringing convenience and flexibility in the form of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending. Peer-to-Contract platform preserves the ease of smart contracts with minimum or no human intervention in loan transferring. Peer-to-Peer system eliminates middlemen and enables lenders and borrowers to transfer directly to each other. With the Solana ETF approval postponed, institutional flows into SOL are still unclear even as the token consolidated at levels near $184. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surfing the spotlight, shattering Stage 6 at $0.035, accumulating more than $14.65 million in funding from 15,400+ investors, and lining up its next jump to $0.04 in Stage 7.  Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and its twin-lending DeFi framework, MUTM is turning into a faster-moving growth play with specialists anticipating 400%+ ROI for early entry. As Solana waits for regulators, Mutuum Finance is already soaring, the moment now is to own MUTM before the next price surge. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
NEAR
NEAR$2.532+4.06%
Solana
SOL$187.23+6.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004849+2.23%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Partager
LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk’s fall from grace may have reached a new low. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, once hailed as Pump.fun’s fiercest challenger, only managed to graduate just five tokens in the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics data. Pump.fun, on the other hand, graduated more than 170 tokens over the same period. The numbers also tell […]
FUNToken
FUN$0.009509+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10418+3.86%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005509+10.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:40
Partager
Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

Pepeto (PEPETO) is a new challenger to Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the 2025 bull run. Pepeto combines meme culture with real solutions that directly target trader frustrations. The presale price of $0.000000148 is one of the cheapest entry points in the market.
RealLink
REAL$0.05209+2.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001254+3.12%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+2.13%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/21 00:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: New Under-$0.0025 Token Could Cross $0.10 Before PEPE and BONK Reach New ATHs