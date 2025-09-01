Why Whale Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over Ripple (XRP) Ahead of September 2025

As September 2025 approaches, predictions in the crypto whale circles are growing louder, and they’re all circling around Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While the market keeps a watchful but neutral eye on established players like Ripple (XRP), heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their focus toward Mutuum Finance, drawn by its innovative lending protocols.

Mutuum Finance stage 6 of presale is now ongoing at the price of $0.035. All the investors who acquire this token today have a chance of growing their investments at least 500% within a short time span. Mutuum Finance presale has already amassed over $15.25 million of capital and over 15850 token holders.

XRP Price Outlook, Stability at $2.94, Eyes on Short-Term Resistance

XRP trades at about $2.94, and has been moving around in the region just below the important level of $3.00. According to analysts, above the support zone of $2.90, with whale build-up continuing, would pick up a slow progression toward the $3.40 to $4.00 series in the next few months. There are projections up to $5-$8 by early 2026 with regulatory clarity and strengthening demand. Although XRP has potential, investor interest also is shifting to new DeFi stories, including that of Mutuum Finance.

Stage 6 Presale Now Live for Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is already a rapidly growing behemoth in the DeFi market and has achieved that by onboarding over 15,850 investors as well as having recorded a presale of over $15.25 million.

The project is currently at Stage 6 of Presale selling tokens at $0.035 per MUTM. The stage offers early birds a huge profit window where they are presented with a chance to buy in prior to the token breaking higher in subsequent stages.

Earn Rewards: $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program

Consistent with an open infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is launching a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. It defines four categories of risk in relation to reward program-related risk for support of community testing and security support: critical, major, minor, and low.

With security experts and white-hat hackers on the board, Mutuum places its platform at the forefront of any risk around it as being impenetrable and invincible.

Apart from cementing its vision to establish a healthy, growing, and sustainable community, Mutuum Finance has also introduced a $100,000 giveaway. 10 winners will get $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, and it also offers early birds and new investors a chance to be part of the project.

Two-model strategy is adopted by Mutuum Finance for initiating flexibility and efficiency through Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending models. Peer-to-Contract is introducing autonomous smart contracts which will lend with no sort of human intervention. These will be run on changing rates of the market but always a fixed rate of interest on prevailing demands and supplies. Middlemen have no role in the Peer-to-Peer model and lenders approach borrowers directly. Peer-to-Peer model suits well for meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has passed over $15.25 million in presale capital with over 15,850 early adopters buying in at 0.035. As Stage 7 is poised to increase the price to $0.04, its two-model lending model, strong security efforts, and whale-based interest will see it as one of the most expected DeFi releases before the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The early entry will provide a chance to acquire tokens prior to the following rise of prices and the 500% near-term growth prospect.

