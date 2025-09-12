Why Whales Are Moving Money Out of Bitcoin Into These 2 Altcoins Instead

In the deep ocean of the crypto markets, the biggest players are starting to change course. Here’s a simple guide to where they’re headed and, more importantly, why.
If you’ve been in crypto for more than five minutes, you’ve heard the term “whale.” These are the mysterious, deep-pocketed investors — individuals or institutions — whose massive trades can create waves in the market. Watching their movements is like watching a giant ship change direction; it’s a slow, deliberate process that often signals where the rest of the fleet is about to go.
Lately, on-chain data has been showing a subtle but powerful shift. While Bitcoin remains the undisputed king, a significant amount of whale capital is beginning to rotate out of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. They aren’t cashing out to dollars. They’re hunting for bigger game.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.