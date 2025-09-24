TLDR XRP has been ranked as the top-performing asset in Thailand for nine consecutive months. XRP saw a remarkable 390% growth over the past year, despite a slight 9.41% decline last month. Bitcoin, with an 85% increase, ranks second, trailing far behind XRP’s performance. Ethereum’s 17.21% growth in August helped it enter the top three [...] The post Why XRP Outperforms Bitcoin, Gold, and Stocks in Thailand’s Market appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR XRP has been ranked as the top-performing asset in Thailand for nine consecutive months. XRP saw a remarkable 390% growth over the past year, despite a slight 9.41% decline last month. Bitcoin, with an 85% increase, ranks second, trailing far behind XRP’s performance. Ethereum’s 17.21% growth in August helped it enter the top three [...] The post Why XRP Outperforms Bitcoin, Gold, and Stocks in Thailand’s Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

Why XRP Outperforms Bitcoin, Gold, and Stocks in Thailand’s Market

2025/09/24 00:08
TLDR

  • XRP has been ranked as the top-performing asset in Thailand for nine consecutive months.
  • XRP saw a remarkable 390% growth over the past year, despite a slight 9.41% decline last month.
  • Bitcoin, with an 85% increase, ranks second, trailing far behind XRP’s performance.
  • Ethereum’s 17.21% growth in August helped it enter the top three assets in Thailand, surpassing gold.
  • Thailand’s cryptocurrency market continues to grow with a 2% increase in monthly trading volume.

XRP continues to dominate Thailand’s cryptocurrency market, maintaining its position as the top-performing asset for the ninth month in a row. The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently ranked XRP as the best asset based on year-over-year performance. The report highlighted XRP’s impressive 390% increase despite a slight decline last month, outpacing Bitcoin, gold, and stocks.

XRP Outshines Bitcoin, Gold, and Stocks

XRP’s performance has been outstanding, with the token increasing by 390% over the past year. Despite a minor 9.41% decline last month, it holds the lead. XRP’s dominance is notable when compared to other major assets such as Bitcoin and gold. Bitcoin, which sits second in performance, has grown by 85% in the same period, far behind XRP’s gains. Gold, once a staple of investment portfolios, is now overshadowed by digital assets like XRP.

The Thai SEC’s ranking shows that XRP remains the top choice for investors in the country. The crypto asset’s consistent performance positions it as a secure and attractive investment in the face of traditional assets’ volatility. “XRP has outperformed Bitcoin and gold for nine months in a row, showcasing its strength and stability,” a report from the SEC stated.

Ethereum and Cryptocurrencies Dominate the Market

Ethereum has also seen impressive growth, with a 17.21% increase in August. This growth helped Ethereum rise to the top three assets in Thailand, pushing gold down the list. However, XRP continues to outperform both Ethereum and Bitcoin in overall growth, maintaining its lead as the most profitable asset. The crypto sector’s increasing dominance highlights the potential of digital currencies in Thailand’s market.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining more traction, with XRP leading the charge. The number of active addresses for digital assets increased by 8.44% in August, reaching 230,000. Retail traders accounted for 42% of the total trades, followed by institutional traders at 21%. These figures demonstrate growing confidence in the cryptocurrency market, despite regulatory challenges.

Thailand’s Crypto Market Grows Amid Regulatory Constraints

Despite Thailand’s regulatory restrictions, cryptocurrencies like XRP continue to thrive. The country has banned most cryptocurrencies for use in settlements but has approved stablecoins such as Tether for transactions. Bitcoin remains legal for payments from tourists, underscoring the nation’s openness to certain digital assets.

The demand for cryptocurrencies persists, especially as traditional banking systems face challenges. Recent events, including the debanking of 3 million locals, have driven many to seek alternatives like blockchain technology.

