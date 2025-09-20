This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.

Why Your Mobile App Can Time Out on Responses With an Empty Body

While testing an Android app, one of our QA engineers noticed something odd: after stripping the response body from a request using a MITM proxy, the app didn’t just return an empty result. Instead, it kept waiting… and waiting… until finally throwing a timeout error. On the UI, the loader animation spun endlessly before failing.

At first glance, this looks like a bug. After all, the server sent back a 200 OK; shouldn’t the app consider that a valid response? The answer lies deep in how HTTP/1.1 handles response bodies.

The Core Issue

The problem is not that the app ignores the HTTP status code, but that it expects not only a response header, but also a properly defined body.

\ When the server says “I’ll send you a body”, the client (your app) trusts that promise. If the body never arrives, the client keeps waiting until a timeout occurs.

Why It Happens

1. Transfer-Encoding: chunked

\ In the failing case, the response contained this header: Transfer-Encoding: chunked

\ This header tells the client: “Don’t worry about the total size, I’ll send the body in chunks.”

\ Per RFC 7230:

\ Since the server promised chunks but sent none, the client keeps waiting for data that will never come. Eventually, it times out.

2. Missing Content-Length

If the server did not use Transfer-Encoding, the next expectation would be an explicit Content-Length.

\ RFC 7230 (HTTP/1.1) Content-Length

\ For a truly empty body, the correct header would be: Content-Length: 0

\ Without it, the client cannot know for sure that the body is absent.

Why the Example Was Wrong

In our test setup, the response was stripped incorrectly. To signal a deliberately empty body in compliance with HTTP/1.1, the response must:

  • Not include Transfer-Encoding: chunked
  • Include Content-Length: 0

\ Only then will the client immediately understand: “Nobody is coming, I can stop waiting.”

How to Reproduce the Correct Case in Charles Proxy

If you want to simulate this behavior correctly, here’s how to configure Charles Proxy:

\ On the request:

  • Replace the Accept-Encoding header with Identity. This disables compression (otherwise you’ll hit SSL errors).

\ On the response:

  • Remove the body entirely
  • Add Content-Length: 0
  • Remove the Transfer-Encoding header

\ Now, your app will immediately recognize the empty response and behave accordingly.

Example of proxy configuration

Takeaways

  • HTTP responses with Transfer-Encoding: chunked imply that a body is coming.
  • If the body is missing, clients will wait until a timeout.
  • To signal a truly empty response, use Content-Length: 0 and drop Transfer-Encoding.
  • When testing with tools like Charles Proxy, make sure you’re simulating the protocol correctly, not just stripping content.

👉 This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.

