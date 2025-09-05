Wildcat Labs closes $3.5 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $35 million

2025/09/05 21:01
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, DeFi lending protocol Wildcat Labs announced the completion of a $3.5 million seed extension funding round led by Robot Ventures, bringing its valuation to $35 million. Triton Capital, Polygon Ventures, and other institutions, as well as several angel investors, participated in the investment. The new funds will be used to expand the team, promote the protocol's integration into the Ethereum ecosystem, and develop new markets and mechanisms. Wildcat Labs has raised a total of $5.3 million in funding and currently manages $150 million in outstanding credit, bringing its total credit holdings to $368 million since its launch.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
