Will ADA Lose $0.8 Support? Smart Money Shifts to HYPE and Digitap, the DeFi-TradFi Coin With 100X Upside Potential

Instead of focusing on the Cardano price movement, smart money is buying the HYPE coin and Digitap ($TAP). Hyperliquid, which processes $308 billion in perpetual volume monthly, is a major force in the DeFi space, yet significantly undervalued. Meanwhile, Digitap, representing the best of the worlds of decentralized and traditional finance (the first omni-bank) and considered a 100x gem, could be the best new crypto to invest in 2025.

Cardano Price Potential Decline Below $0.80 – Should Traders Be Worried?

The Cardano price nosedived this week, highlighted by a 4% dip on its 7-day chart to $0.82. Further, CoinMarketCap reports a 10% drop over the last 30 days, contributing to its bearish outlook.

Given current market conditions, traders are concerned about a potential decline below this key support. Fueling bearish sentiment is the 13% decrease in the monthly trading volume to $48.3 billion. Additionally, the RSI is at 41 and the MACD level is bearish, suggesting further downturns in the Cardano price.

At the same time, RipBullWinkle’s Cardano price prediction targets a possible decline toward $0.76 if current support fails to hold. However, an overall market rally could push ADA up to reclaim lost price levels.

The HYPE Coin – A Steal at $46?

The HYPE coin is among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, with a $12.5 billion market cap and $46 billion FDV. According to DefiLlama, the decentralized perpetual trading platform boasts over $25.4 billion in DEX volume in the last 30 days, making its utility coin, HYPE, significantly underpriced.

Following the recent decline (a 13% dip in the HYPE coin price), experts believe it is in a good buy zone. Sarah’s Hyperliquid price prediction targets $54, citing stabilization near trendline support.

Bulls reclaiming this key level could pave the way for the HYPE coin breaking past its September all-time high of $59, followed by $100 (a projected move). Hence, at the current price, it could be a steal, explaining the rising interest among smart money.

Digitap ($TAP): One of the Low Cap Gems of 2025 – Can It Explode by 100X?

While some top analysts consider Digitap ($TAP) as the next 100x crypto gem, others see this projection as modest. At the crossroads between DeFi and TradFi, this novel global payment platform will combine the reliability and familiarity of traditional banks with the speed and flexibility of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Given its innovative approach to cross-border payments, its upside potential is staggering, putting $TAP on the list of the best cryptos to buy right now. Moreover, its utility coin is heavily discounted at $0.012 in the first presale round, offering investors a rare opportunity to buy at the ground price.

Ahead of the scheduled increase to $0.015 in the next round, FOMO is building up, pushing early funding past $180,000 in record time. Other factors driving demand are features like KYC, near-zero fees and offshore shields. Compared to legacy banks and other DeFi protocols, Digitap offers almost zero transfer fees, anonymity and regulated offshore accounts.

Is ADA a Good Bet? Smarter Alternatives Might be HYPE and Digitap

Given Digitap’s combination of the best elements of traditional banking and decentralized finance, it is unsurprising that investors and experts are showing keen interest. Also, Hyperliquid’s DeFi dominance makes the HYPE coin a better bet, especially with the underwhelming Cardano price actions.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

