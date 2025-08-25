Will AI Make Universal Basic Income a Reality? Here’s How It Could Be Implemented

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/25 21:30
Prompt
PROMPT$0.3681-6.19%
FORM
FORM$3.4483-1.08%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-5.39%

As AI continues to advance and increase its capabilities, analysts warn that intelligent robots could replace much manual human labor. This could trigger a wave of unemployment that would reshape society and prompt the enactment of some form of UBI. Here’s how that might happen.

Will Big Capital Pay for UBI in the AI Age? Some Believe It Is Possible

The potential substitution of large swaths of human labor by artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent robots has prompted analysts to consider the surge of a universal basic income (UBI) strategy, capable of sustaining the population in a post-singularity world.

Several explanations have arisen to describe how this process will take shape, and pinpoint from where the capital for this new economic structure will come, with UBI at the forefront.

Nic Carter, a cryptocurrency and AI investor, believes that as AI systematically displaces human labour, there will be a backlash of socialist movements rejecting the new system as a response to the change of an era. Ultimately, Carter believes that the new system will be founded on top of UBI, financed by big capital holders, subject to laws enforcing it.

On social media, he stated:

Elon Musk recently stressed that as productivity grows, the price of goods and services will decrease, ushering in a robot-led era of prosperity for all humanity. In response to a post that estimated 2030 as a possible year for this to happen, Musk declared:

It remains uncertain whether AI will achieve the level of dexterity required to render humans obsolete. Nonetheless, Musk has been warning about the need for a UBI strategy since 2017, when AI had not developed to the degree that chatbots and agents show today. “I don’t think we’re going to have a choice,” he concluded at that time.

Read more: $2K per Month for Every American: Andrew Yang Begs Congress to Pass Basic Income

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.0114-12.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-3.62%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002133-0.74%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45636+2.39%
Partager
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224375-4.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692+2.21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Grayscale Files with SEC to Launch AVAX Trust ETF on Nasdaq

Summer’s End: Will Volatility Return?