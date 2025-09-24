Will Bitcoin hit $1.3M by 2035? Bitwise’s Matt Hougan explains his thesis

In an interview with Cointelegraph Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan outlines why Bitcoin could climb to over $1 million by 2035, pointing to Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto.

How high can Bitcoin really go? For Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, the answer might surprise even the most optimistic crypto bulls.

In an in-depth conversation with Cointelegraph, Hougan laid out his long-term forecast for Bitcoin: $1.3 million per coin by 2035. Far from a wild guess, this projection is based on a detailed institutional report that models Bitcoin’s role as a store of value, its competition with gold, and the growing wave of institutional adoption.

Hougan argues that three factors are converging to reshape Bitcoin’s trajectory: ballooning government debt, a regulatory climate that has turned from hostile to favorable, and the arrival of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which make it easier than ever for Wall Street to invest.

Read more