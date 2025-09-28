The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific… The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific…

Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011469-4.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013711+1.38%
Raydium
RAY$2.614+0.26%
RWAX
APP$0.001908-8.79%
ERA
ERA$0.5598+1.28%
AltcoinsBitcoin
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 22:00

Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar.

Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash.

He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase.

Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices.

Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse.

Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections.

For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/will-crypto-treasuries-trigger-the-next-market-crash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1267-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01529-0.45%
Union
U$0.010327-0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005512+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181+0.68%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4204+0.09%
Pi Network
PI$0.26613-1.36%
VeChain
VET$0.02184-1.66%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K