Will DOGE Price Recover as Dogecoin ETF Odds Jump to 94%?

price has faced a volatile week, swinging in the range between $0.20 and $0.22, as investors await a strong catalyst to push it higher.

With Dogecoin ETF approval chances surging to 94% on Polymarket, investors are now bracing for a major reversal to the upside.







Dogecoin Price May Follow 2017 and 2021 Rally Patterns

Meme coin DOGE has lagged behind during the recent altcoin rally, trading sideways and dipping to lows around $0.20. Despite this, analysts are still predicting a potential rally to $1.

Trader Tardigrade, a popular analyst in the crypto space, noted that DOGE is showing signs of a bottom formation, ahead of a major parabolic rally in the making.

If Dogecoin follows a trajectory similar to the 2017 and 2021 bull runs, it could climb as high as $10.

The largest meme coin continues to attract institutional interest, with firms like CleanCore aiming to build their own DOGE Treasury.

In a related move, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced plans to position itself as a major player in the Dogecoin space.

In the latest development, Thumzup Media has announced plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin mining operation.

This acquisition includes 2,500 operational mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 units ordered, totaling 3,500 rigs.

This move will help the company position itself as a significant player in the Dogecoin mining sector. To fund this expansion, Thumzup completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share in August 2025.

Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge to 94%

Talk of a spot Dogecoin ETF is heating up again, as Rex Shares hinted that its Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF could launch as early as next week. The asset manager filed the application with the US SEC earlier this year.

Following this development, the chances of Dogecoin ETF approval on the decentralized prediction market Polymarket have risen to 94%, potentially setting the stage for a significant Dogecoin price move.

Maxi Doge Presale Explodes Past $1.8M

Riding the Dogecoin hype, the Degen meme coin Maxi Doge is making waves, having already raised over $1.8 million with a short-term goal of $2 million.

Marketed as the "frustrated but ripped cousin" of Dogecoin, the token is catching the eye of investors curious how it stacks up against Dogecoin, Shiba Inu



, and Bonk



.

Early backers can score up to 169% APY through staking, adding even more excitement to the project.

Key Details of Maxi Doge

Ticker: MAXI

MAXI Network: Ethereum

Ethereum Token Price: $0.0002555

$0.0002555 Funds Raised: $1.85M

Maxi Doge also plans to expand into perpetual markets, aiming to establish itself as a leading meme coin in 2025. Check out our guide to buying Maxi Doge if you’re interested in participating in the presale.

