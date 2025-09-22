Will It Boost XRP Price?

In 2025, there has been a significant change in the discourse surrounding XRP. Once thought to be a token primarily used for payments, XRP is currently gaining attention as one of the most promising assets for institutional adoption. As the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF gets ready to launch, there is increasing conjecture over the approval of an XRP futures ETF. These instruments have the potential to provide the asset with previously unheard-of levels of liquidity and mainstream exposure.

This momentum is already being priced in by the market. This year, XRP has performed better than the majority of the top ten cryptocurrencies, and with more clarity from international regulators, the path to broader adoption is clearer than ever. According to some analysts, if institutional demand picks up speed, XRP might not only hit $5 but would even threaten $10.

XRPL-native projects like DeXRP will immediately benefit when XRP ascends this new ladder. In order to serve both retail and institutional-grade traders, DeXRP’s hybrid DEX model combines an order book system with AMM pools. This ensures that the XRPL ecosystem can accommodate the increasing demand for XRP-based trading.

What is DeXRP?

Positioned as a decentralized exchange (DEX) that was developed entirely on the XRP Ledger, DeXRP provides a trading infrastructure that combines deep liquidity aggregation, fast settlements, and cheap fees. Now that XRPL has established a strong DeFi ecosystem, DeXRP wants to be the platform of choice for institutional players and individual users looking for effective on-chain trading options.

The project’s early success shows that investors are confident in DeXRP’s vision and that there is a growing market need for XRPL-native apps.

The DeXRP presale has drawn more than 9,500 distinct investors since its start, making it one of the year’s most noteworthy presales. Strong investor interest is demonstrated by the project’s successful fundraising of over $6.5 million. According to Forbes, DeXRP is more than a presale, it’s a proof point that transparency and external audits can be competitive advantages in the DeFi space.

DeXRP has also announced collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its formal sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, one of the top blockchain industry gatherings, in an effort to quicken the growth of its ecosystem.

DXP Utility

Supported by the most recent XRPL enhancements and designed to offer XRP holders great liquidity, DeXRP is establishing a new benchmark for decentralized trading. The DeXRP team intends to offer a complete order book with a hybrid trading model in addition to an integrated AMM system.

The DeXRP Team is developing Advanced LP reward mechanics with Optimized Liquidity Aggregation in order to ensure reliable liquidity pools. All early investors and $DXP holders will have access to the Fee Auction for premium trading pairs and discounted trading slots, as well as the DEX Voting system.

About

DeXRP is a next-generation Decentralised Exchange powered by XRPL that combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, and a dual-trading model to deliver an institutional-grade trading experience for everyone, from crypto newcomers to pro traders.

