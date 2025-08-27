Will Layer Brett Flip Dogecoin? Experts See the $0.005 Meme Coin Hitting $1 by 2026

2025/08/27 16:59
Crypto News

The crypto community is buzzing as the presale for Layer Brett attracts over $1.3 million, positioning the next-gen Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin as the “next big crypto” contender.

With analysts predicting $LBRETT could 100x and even challenge Dogecoin by 2026, early buyers are rushing to secure tokens at the presale stage.

Layer Brett promises lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and staking rewards as high as 55,000% APY. This combination of meme power and real blockchain utility is rare in the current landscape of meme token launches.

Layer Brett aims for the top meme coin spot over Dogecoin

Unlike Dogecoin, which still operates on its original blockchain with limited scalability, Layer Brett is built on top of Ethereum Layer 2. This means users enjoy nearly instant transaction times and gas fees that cost only pennies, a stark contrast to the congestion and costs often seen on Dogecoin’s network.

Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, making Layer Brett a prime candidate among trending cryptocurrencies and top altcoins for the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025.

Key advantages include:

  • Scalable Layer 2 tech: Ultra-fast and low-cost, anchored to Ethereum’s security.
  • Gamified staking: Earn up to 55,000% APY by staking $LBRETT directly through the dApp.
  • Presale access: Buy with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet.
  • Community rewards: Over $1 million in giveaways and dynamic ecosystem incentives.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers and stands apart from Brett, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Bonk

While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, and even the original Brett have built massive communities, few offer true blockchain utility. Layer Brett combines the viral appeal of a top meme coin with the robust features of a DeFi coin.

Its tokenomics are fully transparent: 10 billion total supply, with 30% for presale and 25% dedicated to staking. Early buyers not only get in before the price surge but can immediately stake for huge APY, a feature rarely matched by Dogecoin or Pepe.

Source: Sosovalue

By comparison, Dogecoin trades at $0.23 with a $34.83 billion market cap but offers no staking or DeFi features. Shiba Inu and Bonk have seen ecosystem developments and token burns, yet their primary growth remains speculative.

Pepe and Brett have suffered from recent price volatility and bearish sentiment, with Brett stabilizing at $0.0502 after a sharp correction. None presents the fusion of meme culture and Layer 2 utility found in Layer Brett.

Why the crypto community is getting behind Layer Brett and not just Dogecoin

Momentum is shifting as traders seek the best crypto to buy now, and Layer Brett’s blend of meme power and blockchain innovation is driving FOMO. Unlike the recent sideways moves in Dogecoin and the volatility of Pepe and Brett, Layer Brett is still in its presale phase, offering a low entry price and the potential for 100x gains.

Community engagement is central, with gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a transparent DAO roadmap, all while remaining decentralized and requiring no KYC.

The urgency of the Layer Brett presale

Layer Brett is poised to disrupt the meme coin scene and may soon flip Dogecoin in both market relevance and technology. With a much smaller market cap and massive staking rewards, early investors are uniquely positioned for outsized returns in 2025’s crypto bull run.

The presale will not last long—secure your $LBRETT today for a chance to be among the next 100x altcoin holders and join the most scalable meme project on Ethereum Layer 2!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://coindoo.com/will-layer-brett-flip-dogecoin-experts-see-the-0-005-meme-coin-hitting-1-by-2026/

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6743+6.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5417+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068+10.21%
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
SIX
SIX$0.02203+3.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
L1
L1$0.007973+0.54%
PANews2025/06/21 21:18
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
MemeCore
M$0.42249-3.77%
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.05772+1.38%
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
