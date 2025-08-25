Will $OKB Hold $184 After Token Burn and X Layer Upgrade Despite Regulatory Challenges?

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/25 23:30
$OKB is trading at $184 after an 11.8% pullback, yet remains dramatically elevated following its historic 177% weekly explosion. While regulatory clouds linger and technicals show consolidation, the fundamental landscape has permanently shifted. With supply now permanently capped and utility expanding through X Layer integration, this pullback may represent a new foundation rather than a […]

The post Will $OKB Hold $184 After Token Burn and X Layer Upgrade Despite Regulatory Challenges? appeared first on Cryptonews.

