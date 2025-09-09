Will Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Spotlight Trigger a Price Rally?

Dr. Chengdiao Fan, co-founder of Pi Network, has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming Token2049 crypto conference.

This development has reignited speculation about a potential short-term price recovery for Pi Coin (PI) amid its ongoing decline.

Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Role Stirs Price Hopes

In an official blog, the Pi Core Team confirmed that, in addition to Dr. Fan’s participation as a speaker, Pi Network will also serve as a Gold Sponsor of the event. TOKEN2049 is one of the largest global conferences in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

The event brings together founders, executives, developers, investors, and regulators to discuss the state of the crypto ecosystem, future innovations, and global trends. This year, TOKEN2049 will occur in Singapore from October 1 to 2.

The team highlighted that Dr. Fan’s talk will focus on blockchain’s real-world utility, exploring current Web3 challenges and solutions for driving meaningful innovation. Furthermore, they stressed that this move will strengthen the Pi Network’s presence at the event. It also shows the network’s commitment to connecting with the wider Web3 space and the Pi community.

Dr. Fan’s participation provides a platform to present Pi Network’s outlook on real-world use cases, community growth, and the broader path toward blockchain adoption.

The development has raised optimism among the Pi Network community.

Notably, many hope this participation might even translate into a short-term price surge.

Another community member noted that Pi’s price could experience volatility in the 15 days leading up to TOKEN2049. This is in line with previously observed patterns.

Pi co-founder Nicolas Kokkalis’s appearance in May on Consensus 2025 also fueled a price rally in the days leading up to the event. However, prices dropped sharply afterward in a typical ‘sell the news’ event.

Meanwhile, BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the value of Pi Coin has increased 0.13% over the past 24 hours. This rise comes amid a broader 19.2% monthly decline.

Pi Coin Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

Nonetheless, the rising exchange supply and upcoming token unlocks could threaten any potential price recovery. Thus, while the event may spark short-term price moves, the lasting impact will depend on the network’s ability to deliver real progress beyond the conference.