Will Ripple Go Public: What Investors Should Know

Ripple has officially confirmed that it will not go public in 2025, and an IPO is not seen as a top priority for the company right now. Despite past speculation and industry talk, Ripple’s leadership has made it clear that going public will have to wait as they focus on other business goals and address ongoing legal issues.

This development has caught the attention of many investors and crypto watchers who have followed Ripple’s journey over the years. Some experts predict a public offering could happen in late 2025 or 2026 if conditions change, especially as Ripple's legal status evolves. Many are curious about what could happen to XRP and Ripple’s valuation if an IPO does actually happen in the future.

Current Status of Ripple's IPO Plans

Ripple has officially stated that it does not plan to go public in 2025. The company is focusing on business growth, acquisitions, and the development of its stablecoin rather than an initial public offering.

Official Statements on Going Public

Ripple, through its leadership, has made clear statements about its IPO intentions. CEO Brad Garlinghouse has directly addressed the topic, stating the company has no immediate or short-term plans to pursue an IPO.

Even after settling major parts of its legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has chosen not to prioritize entry into public markets. Multiple official comments note that legal clarity alone is not enough to push the company toward an IPO right now.

Ripple’s leadership cites the firm’s strong financial condition as a reason to avoid public fundraising. Instead, the company continues to grow as a private entity. The lack of urgency is consistent in comments from various executives.

2025 Timeline and Delays

Public expectations for a Ripple IPO in 2025 increased after the company gained favorable legal outcomes. However, recent statements have confirmed that Ripple will not go public that year.

Ripple’s decision to buy back shares from existing shareholders was seen as a signal that an IPO was not coming soon. Legal experts and company insiders note that, while the SEC lawsuit is mostly resolved, remaining uncertainties contribute to the delay.

Industry observers suggest the IPO could be pushed to late 2025 or even 2026 if Ripple decides to pursue it at all. As a result, investors and market watchers now see 2025 as off the table for the Ripple IPO.

Internal Company Priorities

Ripple’s main focus is business growth through internal initiatives rather than public fundraising. Brad Garlinghouse and other leaders have emphasized acquisitions and the launch of new financial products, including the RLUSD stablecoin.

The company’s recent $700 million share buyback demonstrates a commitment to strengthening its private position instead of seeking new capital from public markets. This move was paired with clear comments that an IPO is a “not an immediate term priority.”

Ripple continues to invest in expansion and product development. According to official statements, the firm believes these priorities better serve its goals than an IPO in the near future.

Impact of SEC Lawsuit and Settlement

Ripple’s legal conflict with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) produced major hurdles for the company. The resolution of the lawsuit, combined with settlement terms, directly affects Ripple’s prospects for going public and shapes its standing in the regulatory landscape.

Resolution of Legal Disputes

The lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the SEC started in late 2020. The SEC claimed that Ripple’s XRP sales counted as unregistered securities offerings. This legal battle created uncertainty about XRP’s status and limited Ripple’s business options in the US.

In August of 2025, Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine to the SEC, with $50 million going to the US Treasury. The remaining $75 million was returned to Ripple from escrow. The court dismissed further appeals, and both sides agreed to cover their own legal fees.

Ripple’s settlement ended years of costly court proceedings. Most important for investors, the court confirmed that XRP sold on exchanges was not considered a security. This clarity removed a key obstacle for Ripple’s future public or market activities.

Effects on IPO Readiness

Ripple’s legal troubles had delayed any plans for an initial public offering (IPO). The lawsuit forced Ripple to postpone its roadmap, as companies facing major litigation rarely go public. Settlement of the case shifts Ripple’s risk profile, making it more attractive to investors.

Key IPO requirements include legal stability and regulatory compliance. With the SEC dispute settled, Ripple can present clearer financial disclosures to potential investors. The return of $75 million also strengthens its balance sheet, which helps meet listing standards.

Advantages for post-settlement IPO:

Legal closure gives more predictable business conditions

Ripple can now engage more openly with investment banks and regulatory authorities

Institutional investors may be more willing to consider buying Ripple’s stock

Potential Implications of a Future Ripple IPO

A Ripple IPO may affect the company’s valuation, its internal business structure, and the outlook for digital assets like XRP. Legal changes and market conditions are likely to shape each of these areas.

Projected Valuation After Going Public

If Ripple goes public, its valuation will depend on its financials, growth potential, and the state of the digital asset market. Recent estimates in the industry suggest that Ripple could be valued in the billions of dollars if it lists on a public exchange.

Factors influencing Ripple’s IPO valuation include:

Revenue from cross-border payments and partnerships with global banks

The outcome and closure of legal cases with regulators

Performance and adoption of the XRP Ledger and related products

Analysts also consider investor demand for exposure to blockchain companies. For comparison, other crypto firms have seen significant demand at IPO, although exact numbers can’t be predicted for Ripple until it files official documents.

Impacts on Ripple’s Business Model

A public listing would require Ripple to follow stricter regulations, including more transparency for investors. This could lead Ripple to change its internal structure and decision-making.

The company may need to balance short-term results for shareholders with its long-term goals in digital payments. There could be an increased focus on steady revenue from its technology solutions and partnerships.

Going public might also create pressure to diversify beyond just products built around XRP. Ripple could expand its range of digital asset services or enter new financial markets to meet investor expectations.

Influence on XRP Price and Ecosystem

An IPO could impact the XRP price in several ways. Public companies usually attract more attention from large investors and media.

Some expect that more transparency from Ripple, due to regulatory oversight, could boost confidence among XRP users and investors. This might drive demand for XRP as a digital asset used for international settlements.

However, XRP’s price will still depend on other factors, such as global crypto regulations, overall market trends, and adoption rates. If Ripple’s IPO indirectly increases trust in the XRP ecosystem, new use cases and liquidity for XRP may appear.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected price range for the Ripple IPO?

There is no confirmed expected price range for Ripple’s IPO, since the company remains private and details have not been released. Typically, a company’s IPO price is determined by factors such as its financial performance, market conditions, and investor interest before the launch.

How can investors purchase Ripple stock before the IPO is launched?

Investors cannot buy Ripple stock on public markets right now because Ripple is still a private company.

What recent developments have there been regarding the Ripple IPO?

Ripple has officially stated it will not go public in 2025. The company’s leadership confirmed that an IPO is not an immediate priority.

How will Ripple's potential IPO impact the price of XRP?

A Ripple IPO could affect XRP’s price, but there is no guarantee. The two are connected, but Ripple the company and XRP the cryptocurrency are separate. If going public leads to more mainstream attention or new partnerships, some effects on XRP’s value could occur.

What should investors consider before buying Ripple shares?

Investors should review Ripple’s legal status, financial reports, and industry competition. It’s also important to understand the risks of investing in companies facing regulatory uncertainty and to check whether shares are legitimately available.