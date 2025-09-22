Will Shiba Inu Ever Be The Dogecoin Killer? Analysts Argue Layer Brett Could Take The Crown

Crypto News

The battle of meme coins has always been a crowd favorite. For years, traders have debated whether Shiba Inu could finally dethrone Dogecoin, but the answer might lie elsewhere. A new challenger, Layer Brett, is garnering significant attention.

With its crypto presale already raising around $3.9 million, and tokens priced at just $0.0058, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme token is offering both utility and hype in one package.

Layer Brett looks built for the future

Unlike SHIB and DOGE, which run on older setups, Layer Brett was built from the start as an Ethereum Layer 2. That means cheaper, faster, and smoother transactions. The network can process thousands of transactions per second while keeping fees close to zero.

The real kicker for early backers is staking. Right now, rewards are around 665% APY, giving buyers a strong reason to lock in their tokens. Combine that with the ongoing presale momentum, and you can see why traders are calling this project the next 100x altcoin.

What makes Layer Brett different?

Layer Brett is a memecoin that fuses meme culture with the scale of a real layer 2 blockchain. The token ($LBRETT) has a fixed supply of 10 billion, with a portion reserved for staking and ecosystem growth.

Key highlights for early participants:

Entry price locked at $0.0058 in presale

Around $3.9 million has already been raised from investors

Staking rewards are currently around 665% APY

Community-first approach with a $1 million giveaway in play

That mix of fun and function is something SHIB and DOGE never fully nailed, giving $LBRETT a clear lane.

The Story of Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu launched as the so-called “Dogecoin killer” back in 2020. Riding the success of DOGE, it built the famous “ShibArmy” and grew into one of the top meme coins. Today, SHIB has an ecosystem with a decentralized exchange, NFTs, and millions of holders.

But the project still runs on Ethereum Layer 1. That means every time network congestion spikes, SHIB holders deal with higher gas fees and slower transactions. Despite its community strength, scaling has always been the weak spot.

Where Dogecoin stands today

The original meme giant, Dogecoin, still has its loyal fans. DOGE remains widely recognized thanks to its roots in crypto history and Elon Musk’s mentions. But for all the hype, DOGE never really evolved past being a simple payment coin.

It doesn’t have the utility, speed, or staking benefits that newer altcoins bring to the table. As a result, traders who once backed DOGE for big returns are now exploring options like Layer Brett for fresh upside.

Why Layer Brett could take the crown

With SHIB capped by Ethereum’s limits and DOGE stuck in the past, Layer Brett has a window of opportunity. It’s combining what people love about meme culture with real tech advantages. The presale is affordable, the staking rewards are eye-popping, and the early community energy is already building momentum.

At just $0.0058 per token, and with around $3.9 million already secured, $LBRETT gives investors the type of early entry that SHIB and DOGE holders could only dream of back in their golden days.

Conclusion

So, will Shiba Inu ever be the true Dogecoin killer? Maybe not, because both might get overshadowed by what Layer Brett is building. With its mix of meme power, scalable tech, and staking rewards, $LBRETT is shaping up as the best crypto to buy now for those chasing the next breakout story.

The presale won’t last forever. Once it’s gone, that $0.0058 entry point could be history. Act now!

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

