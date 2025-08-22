Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates in September? Two Fed Members Issue Simultaneous Statements!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 09:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.075-0.54%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226332-0.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10197-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021427-3.78%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01884-11.96%

The Fed, which has been on hold since January 2025, is expected to cut interest rates in September. While the September rate cut was initially priced in at nearly 100%, it is now priced in at 81%.

At this point, while waiting for the economic data to arrive before the September meeting, FED members made one hot statement after another.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, speaking at the opening of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board meeting, stated that he expects only one more interest rate cut this year.

Bostic said the current 4.25%-4.50% interest rate is marginally restrictive, not overly restrictive.

Bostic stated that the economic outlook remains uncertain, but he no longer wants interest rates to remain in one direction and to oscillate between rate hikes and cuts.

Finally, Bostic noted that inflation is still running well above the Fed’s 2% target, adding that he maintains his expectation of a single interest rate cut, but that this forecast could change depending on the data.

We Should Not Rush to Cut Interest Rates!

Besides Bostic, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid also spoke. Speaking to CNBC at the annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Schmid said there should be no rush to lower interest rates.

At this point, Schmid said there should be no rush to cut interest rates because inflation is still above the central bank’s 2% target and the labor market is still in solid shape.

At this point, Schmid expressed his doubts about lowering interest rates in September and said that there was still much work to be done on inflation.

“I think we’re in a really good spot and I think we need to have very definitive data to make that rate cut.

“We will sit down at the table in September and reach a conclusion. But I think there’s a lot to say before September. Markets are in good shape, but acting hastily could pose a risk.”

Schmid said inflation is still well above the Fed’s 2% target, close to 3%, and the final phase is challenging.

Schmid will vote on the rate-setting committee this year.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-the-fed-cut-interest-rates-in-september-two-fed-members-issue-simultaneous-statements/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8465-2.72%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-5.60%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$848.52-1.76%
Aethir
ATH$0.03294-3.68%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.007168-2.87%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Solana
SOL$182.64-2.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before