Will There Be A 'Hostage' Season 2 On Netflix? Here's The Latest Update

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 22:33
“Hostage” on Netflix.

Courtesy of Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Hostage on Netflix.

Netflix’s new political thriller Hostage is already the No. 1 TV show on the platform following its Aug. 21 release. If you’ve finished the series and are curious whether a second season is in the works, you’re not alone. Read on to discover the latest updates about a potential Season 2.

Hostage stars Suranne Jones as British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, who is facing a political crisis amidst drug shortages in England and low approval ratings. Her only solution might be working alongside conservative French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) to help obtain the life-saving medicine her people need.

But while she’s trying to solve issues at home, her husband, Dr. Alex, is kidnapped abroad while working with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders) in French Guiana. As a French-owned territory, she asks Toussaint for help, who also uses the situation to her own political gain. But Toussaint is forced to back out of the rescue mission at the last minute after she’s blackmailed by the same people who’ve taken Alex — and it’s with a video showing an affair with her stepson, Matteo.

ForbesNetflix’s ‘Hostage’ Ending Explained—Breaking Down Every Twist, Betrayal And DeathBy Monica Mercuri

Over five nail-biting episodes, Dalton and Toussaint must identify the individuals threatening their lives and families, prevent their political demise and track down moles within their ranks who might be disseminating information across enemy lines. There are heartbreaking deaths and an explosive finale that will keep you on your toes until the very end.

So, what’s the latest on a second season of Hostage? Here’s everything to know, including what the show’s creator has said about the fate of the series.

Will There Be A Hostage Season 2 On Netflix?

The Hostage. (L to R) Lucian Msamati as Kofi, Suranne Jones as Abigail in Episode 2 of The Hostage. Cr. Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

Des Willie/Netflix

As of Aug. 24, Netflix has not renewed Hostage for a second season. The show is billed as a limited series, meaning that it was only intended for one season. Still, this hasn’t prevented the streamer from renewing other limited series (such as Forever), particularly when they perform well.

Netflix will likely take several weeks or months to announce any renewal, as they evaluate the show’s viewership metrics. Fans are also still awaiting decisions on other successful Netflix limited series from 2025, including Adolescence and Sirens — both shows that attracted large audiences but haven’t secured second seasons.

The good news? The creator of Hostage, Matt Charman, gave a promising answer when he was asked by RadioTimes about whether he was interested in making a Season 2.

“Look, I would love to tell more of this story, partly because I love writing for Suranne. But I also think there’s something really exciting about who she might go up against next. What her next opposite number might be, you know?

He continued, “Yeah, if we were lucky enough, I’d love to take this story on.”

How Does Hostage Season 1 End?

The Hostage. (L to R) Julie Delpy as Vivienne, Corey Mylchreest as Matheo in Episode 1 of The Hostage. Cr. Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

Des Willie/Netflix

After major twists and sneaky betrayals, Hostage finally came to a dramatic conclusion in Episode 5. (Read the full recap of the series and the finale here.) Matteo unknowingly brings a bomb into 10 Downing St., which is hidden inside a laptop. The blast kills Toussaint and propels London into chaos.

Ultimately, Dalton and her team uncover that General Livingstone orchestrated the hostage and coup to increase military spending, using Captain Shagan and his former unit as pawns. Abigail confronts Livingstone at military headquarters and exposes his role in the attacks. Livingstone is taken away, and Dalton resumes her role as prime minister after she was ousted by her cabinet for losing control of the country.

Shagan goes rogue and takes matters into his own hands. He and Saskia track down Dalton’s family to the safe house, where Matteo, Sylvie, and Alex are hiding. Saskia eventually lets Matteo and Sylvie go after the police are called, and she runs off. Meanwhile, Shagan holds Alex hostage (for a second time in the series) and tells Dalton to come to the house alone.

It turns out that Shagan was one of the men deployed to Belize in 2018, where Dalton, then a junior minister, ordered a military extraction that saved his troops’ lives but led to the deaths of locals who had helped them. Among the victims was Shagan’s fiancée, who was pregnant with their unborn child when she was shot and killed. Now, he wants revenge.

ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Coming To Netflix, HBO Max And More In August 2025By Monica Mercuri

In a dramatic standoff, Dalton’s daughter, Sylvie, bursts in with Saskia’s gun. With her father stabbed and her mother seconds away from being killed, she shoots Shagan in the chest after learning he ordered the execution of her beloved grandfather.

In the show’s final moments, we see Dalton and her family reunited at 10 Downing Street. She’s back as Prime Minister, but she makes a major announcement that will impact the trajectory of her political career. She calls a general election, aiming to restore public trust through a radical new mandate. Whether she will be elected again or not, the decision represents an honest and transparent era for her administration and the British people.

What Could Hostage Season 2 Be About?

Hostage on Netflix.

Des Willie/Netflix

Because the first season concludes with Abigail calling a general election, she could be re-elected as prime minister or embark on a new political chapter for herself and her family.

When Charman was asked whether Season 2 could replicate another hostage situation, in reference to the title of the show, he responded, “Well, ‘hostage’ means different things. When I think about the show, I don’t really think about Alex, I think more about the two leaders, I think of Suranne and Julie’s characters.”

“They’re the hostages, they’re the ones being held and they’re the ones that are being blackmailed,” the creator added. “So, it’s really about riffing on that word ‘hostage’, what does it mean to be under someone else’s control? So I think that’s where I would kind of explore further.”

As for whether Jones will return to her lead role, Charman expressed his interest in working alongside the actress again. “I love working with Suranne, I’d do anything with her,” Charman told the site. “So yeah, for me, that would be fun.”

Stay tuned to learn more details about a potential Hostage Season 2.

Hostage is streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/08/24/will-there-be-a-hostage-season-2-on-netflix-heres-the-latest-update/

