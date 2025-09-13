The post Will XRP Hit $5.85 Soon? Top Analyst Sees Biggest Rally Since 2017 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
XRP remains one of the most actively traded tokens, recording volumes above $6.44 billion. Recently, its price climbed back over $3.17, marking a solid 5% gain in just one day.
Meanwhile, well-known crypto analyst Dark Defender, believe that XRP may have entered a historic new phase, eyeing $5.86 in short term.
Crypto analyst Dark Defender says XRP has entered a major new phase after breaking free from an 8-year-long consolidation. He compared it to 2017, when XRP skyrocketed after escaping a 4-year pattern, but this time the setup looks much bigger.
His chart shows XRP forming a giant “cup” pattern over nearly a decade. This month, XRP pierced through the top resistance of that structure, signaling the start of a new chapter.
As he put it, “The flight of the Phoenix begins.”
What makes this breakout even more convincing is the retest. XRP didn’t just break resistance, it came back down to test the same level, held firm, and bounced.
Meanwhile, dark Defender’s chart points to some big future price targets for XRP. He believes the token could reach around $5.85, then $18.22, and even as high as $36.76 in the long run.
These are not short-term goals, but if XRP follows its past trend, the next rally could be much stronger than most people think.
Big investors are buying more XRP, with $14.7 million flowing into XRP funds last week. This brings total inflows for 2025 to over $1.4 billion, showing strong demand.
The real focus is on October 2025, when the SEC will decide on new XRP ETFs. Many firms have applied, and chances of approval look high, which could drive more buying.
A recent XRP ETF listing by Canary Capital caused buzz, but experts say it’s just a normal step before launch, not an approval. Even so, excitement around XRP continues to grow.
As of now, XRP price is trading around $3.17 reflecting a jump of 13% seen in the last 24 hours.