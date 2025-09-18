Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

XRP is currently at $2.83, down by just half a percent. Neutral RSI at 49.54. Trading volume hit 4.43 billion this session.

Price dipped 7% last month, but analysts see upside ahead. September’s target is around $2.91, if things hold, which would mean a 12% gain from here. They’re calling for moves between $2.74 and $3.18 in the short term.

Big update just hit the XRP Ledger.

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions.

What Do XRP Charts Reveal?

The chart shows a downtrend in the past with recent signs of a possible or slight uptick in price action. The current market sentiment, as indicated by the Fear & Greed Index, is 51 (neutral). Currently, the coin is trading at $2.83, with a slight decrease of 0.43%.

The 9-period Exponential Moving Average is currently at $2.84, and the trading volume stands at 4.43 billion. The Relative Strength Index is at 49.54, indicating a neutral market position, neither oversold nor overbought.

Following a 7.18% drop in the past month, the coin is expected to rise to $2.91 in September. If this rally occurs, it could be reflected in the expected minimum trading range of $2.74 to a maximum range of $3.18. This suggests a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market, with a potential return of 12.35% for investors.

What’s New in XRP’s Path

The XRP Ledger is getting some major updates that people are buzzing about. New decentralised tools for handling KYC and AML compliance are being rolled out with the introduction of Credentials. Essentially, this makes it easier to manage regulatory matters without central control.

They will be activating this Credentials amendment at any time from now. It got twenty-eight votes out of thirty-five, supporting it, which is an over eighty percent approval rate. As of now, peers say necessary changes will be happening.

The whole-system update aims to streamline compliance while maintaining a distributed approach. How it will play out once live could be significant for institutional adoption, if it works as planned, but crypto projects often do.

