Will XRP Price Really Crash to Zero?

The latest warning from Moody’s Analytics has rattled global market and the crypto market : the probability of a U.S. recession within the next year has risen to 48%. Historically, every time this metric has climbed into the mid-40s, a downturn has followed. This context matters for crypto investors, particularly those holding XRP, because economic stress often drains liquidity and reduces appetite for speculative assets. The key question is whether such macroeconomic headwinds could push XRP price to catastrophic levels, even down to zero .

Mark Zandi’s analysis highlights structural pressures weighing on the U.S. economy—weak job growth, fragile manufacturing, and policy headwinds like tariffs and reduced immigration. These conditions create a risk-off environment where investors retreat from volatile markets. Cryptocurrencies are among the first assets to be sold during economic contractions.

If recession fears materialize, institutional and retail flows into crypto could dry up. For XRP price, which already faces regulatory uncertainties and fierce competition from other blockchain projects, a recession would magnify pressure. But does that automatically mean a path to zero? Unlikely. XRP’s utility in payments and its deep liquidity base mean that while downside risks are real, a total collapse is not the base case.

Technical Analysis of XRP Daily Chart

Looking at the XRP price daily chart:

Current price : around 3.04 USD, slightly below resistance at 3.05 USD.

: around 3.04 USD, slightly below resistance at 3.05 USD. Bollinger Bands : The price has tested the upper band near 3.13 and pulled back, signaling short-term overextension. The middle band at 2.91 is acting as a support pivot.

: The price has tested the upper band near 3.13 and pulled back, signaling short-term overextension. The middle band at 2.91 is acting as a support pivot. Trend context : After a strong July rally that pushed XRP above 3.50, the coin consolidated sideways through August and September. The recent uptick shows momentum returning, but sellers remain active at resistance.

: After a strong July rally that pushed XRP above 3.50, the coin consolidated sideways through August and September. The recent uptick shows momentum returning, but sellers remain active at resistance. Support zones : Key support lies near 2.70 (lower Bollinger band) and 2.90 (middle band). A break below these levels could open downside to 2.40.

: Key support lies near 2.70 (lower Bollinger band) and 2.90 (middle band). A break below these levels could open downside to 2.40. Resistance zones: First resistance sits at 3.20, with stronger caps at 3.40 and 3.60. A sustained breakout above 3.60 would revive the bull case.

The technical setup suggests consolidation rather than collapse. Unless macro conditions spark panic selling, XRP has enough support to avoid a freefall.

XRP Price Prediction: Could XRP Actually Go to 0?

From both a macro and chart perspective, the idea of XRP going to zero looks more like fear than reality. For XRP price to collapse completely, it would require a black swan—such as Ripple losing all regulatory cases, exchanges delisting it globally, or blockchain utility vanishing. Even in a severe recession, XRP’s liquidity and established adoption make such a scenario remote.

That said, a U.S. downturn could trigger significant volatility. If recession fears spike, XRP could revisit sub-2.50 levels, especially if Bitcoin leads a broader crypto selloff. Traders should brace for higher volatility, with whipsaws between 2.70 and 3.40 likely in the short term.

The balance of forces suggests that XRP will not crash to zero, but risks are tilted to the downside if the U.S. recession probability continues to climb. In the near term:

If XRP holds above 2.90 support, it could rebound toward 3.20–3.40.

A break below 2.70 could confirm bearish control, sending the price closer to 2.40.

Zero remains off the table unless an unprecedented regulatory or systemic collapse occurs.

In short, $XRP is at risk of deeper corrections, but total collapse is not in play. Investors should monitor both U.S. economic data and technical support zones to gauge whether the current consolidation breaks higher or slips lower.