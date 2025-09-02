Will XRP Survive If the Market Crashes Like 1929?

Par : Crypto Ticker
2025/09/02 20:33
NEAR
NEAR$2.365+0.08%
XRP
XRP$2.8107+1.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.01119-3.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001774+2.48%

The US stock market is flashing red lights. Valuations across multiple metrics have surged to levels not seen since the Great Depression, the 1965 crash, and the Dot-com bubble of 1999. Despite these warnings, the S&P 500 just marked a fresh all-time high, leaving investors uneasy about how long the rally can last. For cryptocurrencies like XRP, which often move in tandem with risk assets, the stakes are high. If Wall Street cracks, XRP price could face heavy selling pressure. If optimism holds, it may find a base to recover. The chart right now tells us XRP is sitting on a knife’s edge.

XRP Price Prediction:Is a Stock Market Crash About to Impact XRP Price?

Global markets are showing worrying signals. US equity valuations are now higher than during some of history’s biggest downturns, including 1929, 1965, and 1999. Bloomberg’s data puts stocks in their most extreme percentile range ever, right before events that triggered the Great Depression, a prolonged bear market, and the Dot-com collapse. With Wall Street brushing off recession fears earlier this year, investors now face a serious question: if equities tumble, what happens to cryptocurrencies like XRP?

Stock Market Valuations and Why They Matter for XRP Price?

SPX_2025-09-02_17-55-27.png

The current equity metrics—P/E ratios, price-to-book, market cap-to-GDP, Tobin’s Q—are all stretched to historic highs. If a correction or crash comes, liquidity will shrink across risk assets. Historically, crypto has not been immune to sharp equity downturns, as seen during the COVID-19 crash in March 2020. A liquidity crunch forces investors to sell both stocks and digital assets, creating correlation even in markets designed to be alternative.

For XRP, the risk is clear. If the S&P 500 finally breaks down, capital outflows from speculative assets could drag XRP lower before it finds new buyers at value levels.

XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Pressure Mounting

XRP Price PredictionXRP/USD Daily Chart- TradingView

Looking at the chart, XRP recently fell out of its strong July rally and has been trending lower through August into early September. Price is now around $2.78, below the middle Bollinger Band ($2.96), indicating bearish momentum. The candles are compressing near the lower band ($2.73), which often signals either a continuation to the downside or the setup for a reversal bounce.

Key support levels are marked near $2.60 and $2.40, while resistance is stacked at $3.00 and $3.20. Breaking under $2.60 could accelerate selling toward $2.20, especially if broader markets correct.

Macro Sentiment Meets Technical Weakness

XRP’s chart is already weak, showing a series of lower highs since early August. Now, combine that with looming macro risks from overheated equity valuations. If panic grips Wall Street, XRP could quickly revisit its lower Fibonacci zones. On the other hand, if markets avoid a crash and risk appetite stays intact, XRP may consolidate around $2.70–$2.80 and attempt another push above $3.

What Could Happen Next?

If US equities crack in September, expect $XRP to drop toward $2.40 and possibly test $2.20 as traders rush to safe havens like USD and gold. But if the S&P 500 keeps grinding higher, $XRP could hold current support and aim for recovery, retesting $3.00 resistance. The next two weeks are crucial—watch for how equities behave after their all-time highs. Crypto investors will take their cue from there.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.347-1.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$110,978.83+2.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

A tax panel in India has called for a sharp increase in consumer levies on high end electric vehicles that may have a bearing on sales for automakers like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD, according to a government document. The steep levies target vehicles priced above $46,000, according to the document, which comes as the government is pushing for Indians to buy domestic products as the US imposed high tariffs strain trade relations between the two countries. The panel’s proposals align with India’s PM The directive comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at reforming the country’s tax system. Currently, India taxes all electric cars at 5%. Now, the Indian government has recommended hefty cuts in goods and services tax (GST) that could make everything from shampoos to electronics cheaper. A key panel that has been tasked with coming up with rate suggestions to the country’s GST Council is in support of sweeping cuts to many items in line with the Prime Minister’s overhaul. The document that details the recommendations however shows that the panel has called for raising taxes on electric vehicles. According to the document, the panel has proposed raising GST rate to 18% from the current 5% on electric vehicles that are priced at between 2 million and 4 million rupees which is equivalent to $23,000 to $46,000. For cars that are above $46,000, the panel has also proposed raising the tax to 28% arguing that these vehicles are for the “upper segment” of the society and largely imported and not manufactured locally. According to a government source familiar with discussions and cited by Reuters, the government has decided to do away with the 28% tax rate, leaving the GST Council with two options. The first is to increase the tax on electric vehicles to 18% while the second option is to put them in a newly planned 40% category that was created for certain high-end goods. Foreign automakers will feel the pinch in India The GST Council is expected to review the proposal at a meeting scheduled for September 3 to 4. The council is led by the federal finance minister and has members from all Indian states. Meanwhile, in response to the Reuters article, the Nifty Auto index went down as much as 0.05% as local automakers Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3%. Tata Motors dropped 1.2%. While the EV market in India is still small, accounting for 5% of total cars sold in April to July this year, its growth has been rapid. EV sales in the country surged 93% to 15,500 units during that same period. “The uptake of electric vehicles is increasing, and while the low rate of 5% is to incentivise faster adoption of electric vehicles, it is also important to signal that higher-priced EVs can be taxed at higher rates,” said the document, detailing the tax panel’s recommendations. With the latest proposal in the pipeline, domestic electric vehicle makers like Mahindra and Tata Motors may be affected, although their offerings above the 2-million-rupee range are limited. However, foreign electric vehicle makers that have luxury offerings will be hit the hardest. For instance, Tesla recently launched its Model Y in India with a base price of $65,000, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and BYD also offer high end electric vehicles. For Tesla, which entered the Indian market in July, it has already received fewer orders than it anticipated. The firm has recorded orders just above 600 since its launch in India. The company plans to deliver 300-500 units from its Shanghai plant in 2025, with the first batch expected this month, targeting cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram. In July, Tata Motors led Indian EV market commanding about 40% market share while Mahindra followed at 18%. BYD holds 3% while BMW and Mercedes account for a combined 2%. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.232+12.92%
GST
GST$0.00537+0.73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 22:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Toyota Blockchain Develops Autonomous Robotaxi Infrastructure for Avalanche Network