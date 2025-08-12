William Duplessie and the making of crypto bro turned kidnapper

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/12 22:14
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004258+0.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001818-2.83%

A mix of party lifestyle and conspiracy theories led an investment manager’s son to violent crime.

Summary
  • Troubled investment manager’s son became one of the most high-profile crypto kidnappers.
  • His party mansion was stocked with cocaine, AR-15s, ammo, and night-vision goggles.
  • Duplessie rationalized his attacks as a fight against foreign agents in crypto.

William Duplessie was born into privilege, but never fit the mold. A recent report by NY Magazine details how the son of an investment manager turned to a life of drug-fueled parties, conspiracy-driven paranoia, and apparent premeditated extortion.

Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, next door to billionaire Ray Dalio, Duplessie was the eldest son of an investment manager specializing in distressed debt. By his late teens, his life had already descended into chaos. After allegedly stabbing a drug dealer, he dropped out of his private high school in nearby Stamford, after which his father sent him to China.

He showed no aptitude for college and left Bard after a year of heavy partying and minimal attendance. He later dropped out of Tulane amid rumors of impulsive violence, drug abuse, and gang ties.

In 2018, after cultivating an interest in crypto, he attempted to reinvent himself. Following a downturn in his father’s income, the father-son duo moved to Switzerland, hoping to use their lavish lifestyle to lure investors into their investment fund.

Their big break came after Roger Ver, known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” invested $2 million in the fund. With his backing, they quickly secured an additional $20 million from Swiss asset manager Copernicus. By some accounts, they raised over $100 million to fund their extravagant lifestyle. By 2020, the scheme collapsed, and they fled the country.

Duplessie’s manifesto and crypto kidnappings

By 2024, Duplessie met John Woeltz, a reclusive multimillionaire and an early Bitcoin (BTC) miner. Woeltz’s outlook, centered around cybersecurity and self-sufficiency, seems to have influenced Duplessie. In their wild parties, they now incorporated military gear, night vision goggles, and started brandishing weapons.

The pair also created a manifesto outlining a plan to befriend wealthy crypto investors, investigate them, and steal their crypto. They rationalized this as a fight against “evil foreigners” supposedly infiltrating the U.S. and spying on Americans.

One of these “evil foreigners” was Michael Carturan, an Italian programmer who $30 million in crypto assets. Duplessie and Woeltz lured Carturan with the promise of a business collaboration and a life of partying in their new $75,000-a-month Nolita townhouse in New York.

Shortly afterward, they began abusing Carturan with hazing techniques that became increasingly extreme. He was whipped, shocked with a cattle prod, and burned, all in an apparent attempt to force him to reveal his crypto keys.

The abuse often took place in front of guests, frequently young women who were given expensive gifts. While some guests failed to grasp the severity of the situation, others described Carturan as “broken” by the treatment. On May 22, Carturan escaped the house, bloodied and barefoot, and told his story to a traffic policeman. Duplessie and Woeltz were later charged and are now on trial.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-3.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.94-5.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004041-7.27%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.57%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M