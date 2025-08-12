William Duplessie and the making of crypto bro turned kidnapper

A mix of party lifestyle and conspiracy theories led an investment manager’s son to violent crime.

William Duplessie was born into privilege, but never fit the mold. A recent report by NY Magazine details how the son of an investment manager turned to a life of drug-fueled parties, conspiracy-driven paranoia, and apparent premeditated extortion.

Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, next door to billionaire Ray Dalio, Duplessie was the eldest son of an investment manager specializing in distressed debt. By his late teens, his life had already descended into chaos. After allegedly stabbing a drug dealer, he dropped out of his private high school in nearby Stamford, after which his father sent him to China.

He showed no aptitude for college and left Bard after a year of heavy partying and minimal attendance. He later dropped out of Tulane amid rumors of impulsive violence, drug abuse, and gang ties.

In 2018, after cultivating an interest in crypto, he attempted to reinvent himself. Following a downturn in his father’s income, the father-son duo moved to Switzerland, hoping to use their lavish lifestyle to lure investors into their investment fund.

Their big break came after Roger Ver, known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” invested $2 million in the fund. With his backing, they quickly secured an additional $20 million from Swiss asset manager Copernicus. By some accounts, they raised over $100 million to fund their extravagant lifestyle. By 2020, the scheme collapsed, and they fled the country.

Duplessie’s manifesto and crypto kidnappings

By 2024, Duplessie met John Woeltz, a reclusive multimillionaire and an early Bitcoin (BTC) miner. Woeltz’s outlook, centered around cybersecurity and self-sufficiency, seems to have influenced Duplessie. In their wild parties, they now incorporated military gear, night vision goggles, and started brandishing weapons.

The pair also created a manifesto outlining a plan to befriend wealthy crypto investors, investigate them, and steal their crypto. They rationalized this as a fight against “evil foreigners” supposedly infiltrating the U.S. and spying on Americans.

One of these “evil foreigners” was Michael Carturan, an Italian programmer who $30 million in crypto assets. Duplessie and Woeltz lured Carturan with the promise of a business collaboration and a life of partying in their new $75,000-a-month Nolita townhouse in New York.

Shortly afterward, they began abusing Carturan with hazing techniques that became increasingly extreme. He was whipped, shocked with a cattle prod, and burned, all in an apparent attempt to force him to reveal his crypto keys.

The abuse often took place in front of guests, frequently young women who were given expensive gifts. While some guests failed to grasp the severity of the situation, others described Carturan as “broken” by the treatment. On May 22, Carturan escaped the house, bloodied and barefoot, and told his story to a traffic policeman. Duplessie and Woeltz were later charged and are now on trial.