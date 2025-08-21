Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Stock: Plunges 85% as Delisting Shock and BNB Strategy Raise Investor Eyebrows

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/21 05:44
Binance Coin
BNB$875.93+4.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1305+2.27%

TLDR

  • Windtree stock plummets 77%, delisting confirmed after crypto treasury move.
  • WINT delisted after price crash; BNB treasury shift sparks market backlash.
  • Windtree’s Nasdaq exit looms; risky BNB reserves add to investor doubts.
  • WINT drops to $0.0942 as delisting, crypto move erode biotech confidence.
  • Delisting & crypto gamble slam Windtree; stock tanks over 85% in two days.

On August 20, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. suffered a severe market blow, as its stock dropped 77.21% during trading and continued its decline after hours, falling an additional 14.36% to $0.0942.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT)

The biotech company confirmed it will lose its Nasdaq listing due to noncompliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). That rule mandates maintaining a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Nasdaq issued the formal delisting notice on August 19, and the company disclosed it via an SEC filing the same day. Trading for WINT will officially be suspended when markets open on August 21. Windtree’s stock fell further in after-hours trading, losing another 14.36% and closing at $0.0942.

The delisting decision stems from prolonged price weakness and a failure to regain compliance. Windtree had already warned it could not rectify the issue by Nasdaq’s deadline. The company acknowledged it will move its shares to the OTC Markets platform to continue public trading.

BNB Treasury Decision Intensifies Concerns

Windtree’s earlier decision to adopt a BNB treasury strategy drew widespread attention and concern. This move mirrored cryptocurrency reserve strategies seen in tech companies, not typically in biotech. Following the announcement, the stock experienced an immediate and sharp drop.

BNB has shown independent strength, recently reaching an all-time high of $873. Windtree’s association with the asset did not influence BNB’s performance but did trigger uncertainty for the stock. The biotech firm’s decision to hold BNB in reserves raised questions about financial priorities and risk exposure.

Critics argue that such a strategy could erode trust in the firm’s scientific focus. Others speculate that Windtree sought a diversification angle, especially with its Nasdaq status in jeopardy. However, the timing of the BNB announcement and stock collapse fueled skepticism about long-term stability.

Operational Continuity Amid Market Downgrade

Windtree confirmed it would continue operations without disruption and comply with SEC reporting obligations. The firm stated that its core programs remain active and unaffected by the listing downgrade. Nevertheless, analysts expect a shift to OTC markets could reduce access to capital.

OTC platforms typically offer lower liquidity and visibility compared to major exchanges. This change may limit exposure and complicate future fundraising or partnerships. While Windtree aims to transition to the OTCQB tier, approval is still pending and uncertain.

The company emphasized business continuity and reiterated commitment to transparency. Despite this, the dual impact of delisting and the controversial BNB move continues to cloud market confidence. Whether Windtree can recover or regain listing remains unclear as scrutiny intensifies.

 

The post Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Stock: Plunges 85% as Delisting Shock and BNB Strategy Raise Investor Eyebrows appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.0218+1.39%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008065+6.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+4.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Partager
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005848+10.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.93+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409+3.61%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Partager
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5658+2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+3.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war