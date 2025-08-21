Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Stock: Plunges 85% as Delisting Shock and BNB Strategy Raise Investor Eyebrows

TLDR

On August 20, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. suffered a severe market blow, as its stock dropped 77.21% during trading and continued its decline after hours, falling an additional 14.36% to $0.0942.

The biotech company confirmed it will lose its Nasdaq listing due to noncompliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). That rule mandates maintaining a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Nasdaq issued the formal delisting notice on August 19, and the company disclosed it via an SEC filing the same day. Trading for WINT will officially be suspended when markets open on August 21. Windtree’s stock fell further in after-hours trading, losing another 14.36% and closing at $0.0942.

The delisting decision stems from prolonged price weakness and a failure to regain compliance. Windtree had already warned it could not rectify the issue by Nasdaq’s deadline. The company acknowledged it will move its shares to the OTC Markets platform to continue public trading.

BNB Treasury Decision Intensifies Concerns

Windtree’s earlier decision to adopt a BNB treasury strategy drew widespread attention and concern. This move mirrored cryptocurrency reserve strategies seen in tech companies, not typically in biotech. Following the announcement, the stock experienced an immediate and sharp drop.

BNB has shown independent strength, recently reaching an all-time high of $873. Windtree’s association with the asset did not influence BNB’s performance but did trigger uncertainty for the stock. The biotech firm’s decision to hold BNB in reserves raised questions about financial priorities and risk exposure.

Critics argue that such a strategy could erode trust in the firm’s scientific focus. Others speculate that Windtree sought a diversification angle, especially with its Nasdaq status in jeopardy. However, the timing of the BNB announcement and stock collapse fueled skepticism about long-term stability.

Operational Continuity Amid Market Downgrade

Windtree confirmed it would continue operations without disruption and comply with SEC reporting obligations. The firm stated that its core programs remain active and unaffected by the listing downgrade. Nevertheless, analysts expect a shift to OTC markets could reduce access to capital.

OTC platforms typically offer lower liquidity and visibility compared to major exchanges. This change may limit exposure and complicate future fundraising or partnerships. While Windtree aims to transition to the OTCQB tier, approval is still pending and uncertain.

The company emphasized business continuity and reiterated commitment to transparency. Despite this, the dual impact of delisting and the controversial BNB move continues to cloud market confidence. Whether Windtree can recover or regain listing remains unclear as scrutiny intensifies.

