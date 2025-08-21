Winklevoss’ $21M Bitcoin Donation to Pro-Trump PAC Leads to Market Surge

2025/08/21
The Winklevoss twins just dropped more than $21M worth of Bitcoin into a pro-Trump political action committee, and the crypto world is buzzing.

The move sent shockwaves through both politics and the market, with traders quick to connect the dots between big money, policy influence, and future profits.

For a community that thrives on momentum, this donation feels like pouring rocket fuel on an already hot fire. Bitcoin lovers see it as proof that crypto is no longer on the sidelines of power – it’s playing center stage.

And when whales like Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss make waves, new crypto projects often ride the tide higher.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one such new project. Capitalizing on Bitcoin’s momentum and building a Layer-2 for its network, this presale has been getting a lot of retail attention in 2025.

Politics Meets Crypto in 2026

Tyler Winklevoss revealed in a post on X that he and his brother contributed 188 $BTC – worth about $21M at the time – to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC.

Tyler Winklevoss post on X.

Their stated mission is to back President Trump’s crypto-friendly agenda, with an eye on shaping the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

The twins are no strangers to political crypto influence: in 2024, they gave $2M in Bitcoin to Trump’s campaign and another $5M to Fairshake PAC, a group that pushed hard for pro-crypto candidates in Congress.

The symbolism behind this latest $21M donation is hard to miss – it matches Bitcoin’s 21M maximum supply.

For investors, the signal is clear: institutional players and political heavyweights are now fully intertwining Bitcoin with mainstream power. And when that happens, markets notice.

Spotlight on Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)’s Presale

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new project promising the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 ever built.

Not just a sidechain, not a watered-down compromise, but a full blockchain ecosystem designed to finally scale Bitcoin into something more than just a ‘store of value.’

The Hyper Layer 2 gives Bitcoin a full-blown smart contract execution layer where quick payments, low-gas trading, dApps, DeFi, and even meme coins can live.

Imagine sending sub-second transactions with near-zero fees – no waiting, no endless pending confirmations, just speed. That’s what Bitcoin Hyper unlocks.

How Bitcoin Hyper layer 2 works.

The secret sauce here is the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). By building on SVM, Bitcoin Hyper instantly plugs into one of the fastest ecosystems in the world.

Holders of $HYPER not only gain access to Bitcoin-native apps but also seamless compatibility with Solana-style dApps and tools.

Bitcoin and Solana effectively merge under one roof, bringing serious firepower to developers, degens, and communities ready to build.

Everything in the ecosystem runs on $HYPER – from staking and governance to powering transactions and launchpads. For early investors, that means first-in advantage on a blockchain built to fuel Bitcoin’s next chapter.

Visit the $HYPER token presale here.

Why Investors Are Buying $HYPER Now

With $HYPER priced at just $0.012765 and more than $11M already raised in presale, investors see this as one of the best crypto presale opportunities of 2025.

It combines meme-ready culture with serious tech – audited, battle-tested, and built for scale.

The timing could not be better.

Bitcoin Hyper announces 11M raised on X.

The Winklevoss Bitcoin donation to a pro-Trump PAC has already pushed Bitcoin into the political spotlight, and history shows that when Bitcoin surges, projects built around it often see outsized attention.

Traders chasing the best altcoins and new crypto opportunities are looking for tokens tied to the Bitcoin narrative, and $HYPER fits that bill perfectly.

Buying into $HYPER isn’t just about catching the hype; it’s about holding a stake in Bitcoin’s future as it expands into DeFi, meme coins, and beyond.

Join Hyper’s presale for 100% staking APY.

Where Big Donations Meet Bigger Opportunities

The Winklevoss twins may be shaping crypto’s political future, but projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) are shaping its financial one.

With over $11M already raised and strong momentum in the presale, $HYPER looks ready to ride the wave created by Bitcoin’s latest political headlines.

This article is for informational purposes only, not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR).

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/winklevoss-21m-bitcoin-bet-on-trump-crypto-buzzing

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
