Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million in Bitcoin to Support Pro-Crypto Republicans in Midterms

The Winklevoss Twins have donated 188 Bitcoin ($21 Million) to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, backing President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world, and supporting his Administration’s efforts to push America’s Golden Age to new heights.

The newly launched Digital Freedom Fund PAC, with the Winklevoss backing, will focus on supporting Republican candidates who are aligned with President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto agenda, particularly in the primary races and the midterm elections. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, digital asset policy remains one of the hottest debated financial topics in Washington.”

The Digital Freedom Fund will be utilized to fulfill PAC’s mission, which includes advancing the regulatory framework, defeating Democrats in the midterm, and promoting the free market in crypto.

Digital Freedom Fund Focuses Exclusively on Conservative, Pro-Crypto Candidates

Unlike the majority of crypto-based funds and groups that support both parties, the Digital Freedom Fund is exclusively reserved for pro-crypto Republican candidates. With the midterms being only 1 year and 2 months away, the fund will be utilized to ensure that the Republicans will continue to control the Senate and the House. Apart from winning the midterms, the fund will also focus on the following:

Bitcoin & Crypto Bill of Rights – To fight for the right to own, self-custody, and transact peer-to-peer (p2p) with bitcoin and crypto. Learn more terms in our Crypto glossary.

Protections for Software Developers – To protect the software developers and publishers who write and publish the code, ensuring liability rests on bad actors. Advocacy groups like the EFF Digital Rights have long supported similar initiatives.”

Anti-CBDC – To work against the totalitarian forces of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and to implement a law that bans CBDCs.

Open Banking – Regardless of political beliefs, religious beliefs, or lawful activities, all participants should have fair access to banking. Digital Freedom Fund aims for an open banking system.

Mandatory Rulemaking and Exemptions – The authority should step away from rigid regulatory frameworks and accommodate crypto in a technology-neutral way, especially in providing licenses.

Tyler Winklevoss Hammers the Democrats, “They Will Resort to Whatever Bad Faith Tactics and Tricks.”

While talking about supporting the midterms, Tyler pointed out that Democrats will have the power to slow down and interfere with President Trump’s agenda if the Republicans lose either the House or the Senate. He also added that the Democrats will resort to whatever bad faith tactics and tricks they can think of to try to derail the President, pointing out the past behavior, such as bogus impeachments and lawfare.

Tyler criticized the intentional or unintentional regulatory complications created by the previous administration and emphasized the importance of removing unfair regulatory moats and barriers to entry for market participants. He stated that the cost to enter the crypto market and do business in a licensed, compliant, and regulated manner should be affordable for any startup, including those founded in a dorm room or garage, and not only for deep-pocketed incumbents.

The Digital Freedom Fund Intends to Expand Its Services

While the immediate focus is on the upcoming midterm elections and the finance-related changes in the legislation, the Digital Freedom Fund also supports other issues. It intends to boost the American crypto industry and seeks valuable suggestions from the public.

The post Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million in Bitcoin to Support Pro-Crypto Republicans in Midterms appeared first on BiteMyCoin.