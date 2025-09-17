Wintermute: The expectation of this interest rate cut has been gradually digested by the market, and BTC is unlikely to fluctuate violently

Par : PANews
2025/09/17 16:45
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,265.74+0.83%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010301-5.10%
MAY
MAY$0.04277-0.53%

PANews reported on September 17th that according to analysis by crypto market maker Wintermute, Bitcoin traders are looking to the six previous similar rate cuts since 2019 to predict market reactions to the Federal Reserve's potential announcement of a 25 basis point interest rate cut tomorrow. Historical data shows that unexpected dovish shifts often trigger significant Bitcoin volatility in fragile markets. However, compared to past expectations, this rate cut has been gradually priced in by the market, and the current macroeconomic environment is robust.

Bitcoin has been performing relatively steadily recently, rising only 2.6% in 14 days, with market sentiment showing no signs of frenzy. Analysts suggest that this rate cut may lead to a moderate rise driven by liquidity rather than sharp fluctuations.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1
FUNToken
FUN$0.009431-2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-0.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007997-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/07/09 22:08
Partager
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
Notcoin
NOT$0.001863-0.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.047-9.97%
Partager
PANews2025/07/03 19:50
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.00962-6.22%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08628+0.41%
FUND
FUND$0.0175-26.47%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties