Wintermute: The expectation of this interest rate cut has been gradually digested by the market, and BTC is unlikely to fluctuate violently

PANews reported on September 17th that according to analysis by crypto market maker Wintermute, Bitcoin traders are looking to the six previous similar rate cuts since 2019 to predict market reactions to the Federal Reserve's potential announcement of a 25 basis point interest rate cut tomorrow. Historical data shows that unexpected dovish shifts often trigger significant Bitcoin volatility in fragile markets. However, compared to past expectations, this rate cut has been gradually priced in by the market, and the current macroeconomic environment is robust.

Bitcoin has been performing relatively steadily recently, rising only 2.6% in 14 days, with market sentiment showing no signs of frenzy. Analysts suggest that this rate cut may lead to a moderate rise driven by liquidity rather than sharp fluctuations.