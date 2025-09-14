WisdomTree Brings Private Credit Onchain With CRDT on Ethereum and Stellar

TLDR:

WisdomTree launches CRDT fund, giving crypto investors onchain exposure to private credit and alternative income strategies.

CRDT tokenized on Ethereum and Stellar, with T+0 subscription settlement and T+2 redemption settlement for investors.

Fund tracks Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index, targeting yield and portfolio diversification through alternative credit.

CRDT is available on WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, opening access for both retail and institutional participants.



Private credit is getting a digital upgrade. WisdomTree has launched a new tokenized fund designed to give crypto investors direct access to a market once dominated by institutions. The CRDT token now brings private credit exposure straight to the blockchain.

Investors can now subscribe instantly and redeem with short settlement windows, making it easier to gain exposure. This move aligns with the firm’s push to expand tokenized offerings across its platforms.

WisdomTree CRDT Fund Launch Details

WisdomTree confirmed in a press release that the CRDT token and the associated WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund are now live.

The fund seeks to mirror the performance of the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index, which tracks 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles. The new product joins the existing ETF (HYIN) that follows the same benchmark but is structured for the digital ecosystem.

CRDT is available on both Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. Investors can buy with a minimum of $25, with T+0 settlement for subscriptions and T+2 for redemptions. This structure provides access without the delays common in traditional markets.

WisdomTree said the new fund was designed to allow crypto-native users to diversify their holdings with alternative yield opportunities. This includes exposure to business development companies, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts.

The tokenized approach also provides daily liquidity and transparency through on-chain settlement.

On-chain Expansion and Access

The launch also marks another step for WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, which already host tokenized exposures to real-world assets. These platforms are now extending their reach with a new product that connects crypto participants to private credit.

Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, said the goal is to let users build more diverse portfolios entirely on-chain. He added that private credit has been one of the most sought-after asset classes in recent years, making it a strong candidate for tokenization.

Global Chief Investment Officer Jeremy Schwartz said the firm has been working for years to make private credit more accessible to individual investors. CRDT now allows them to take advantage of potential yield in a format built for blockchain investors.

The firm noted that blockchain settlement brings transparency but also comes with risks such as network congestion and cybersecurity threats. It reminded investors to review the fund prospectus carefully before committing capital.

The post WisdomTree Brings Private Credit Onchain With CRDT on Ethereum and Stellar appeared first on Blockonomi.