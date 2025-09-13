WisdomTree brings private credit to Ethereum and Stellar with CRDT launch

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/13 01:56
Global financial firm WisdomTree has announced the launch of a private credit fund on the blockchain, with a $25 minimum investment.

Summary
  • WisdomTree is launching a Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund
  • Retail and institutional investors will be able to invest with as little as $25
  • The fund will debut on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains

Global financial institutions are increasingly leveraging public blockchains. On Friday, September 12, investment manager WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund. The fund will track the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index.

At launch, the WisdomTree CRDT fund will be available on the Ethereum (ETH) and Stellar (XLM) blockchains. The fund will enable both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to the private credit market with a minimum investment of $25. Investors will be able to access the fund through the WisdomTree Prime app and Connect platform.

WisdomTree offers compliant RWAs

WisdomTree’s latest move enables investors to gain exposure to real-world assets based on real financial instruments. The asset manager stresses that its offering provides a high degree of compliance with financial regulations, in line with traditional financial products.

