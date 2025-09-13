WisdomTree launches blockchain-based CRDT private credit fund

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:39
WisdomTree has unveiled a tokenized investment vehicle to bring private credit directly onto blockchain rails.

The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) launched Sept. 12 on Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. It will be available to investors through the company’s Prime and Connect platforms.

WisdomTree’s CRDT

According to the statement, the fund’s performance mirrors the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI). Subscriptions settle instantly (T+0), redemptions finalize in two days (T+2), and the minimum investment threshold is set at $25.

Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, said:

The move highlights how asset managers are accelerating the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). According to RWA.xyz, this trend has already pushed the total value of tokenized instruments on-chain to nearly $30 billion.

By turning private credit into a digital product, WisdomTree aims to shorten settlement cycles, offer greater transparency, and keep markets accessible around the clock.

Bringing Private Credit on-chain

Private credit, a form of debt financing provided outside traditional banks and public bond markets, has become one of the fastest-expanding areas in global finance.

Over the past years, companies have increasingly relied on it for tailored loans and flexible repayment schedules, fueling a market now valued at more than $1 trillion.

According to RWA.xyz data, the sector already dominates tokenized assets, accounting for over half of the $29 billion total. Provenance blockchain’s Figure platform controls the largest share at about $17 billion.

With CRDT, WisdomTree seeks to carve out space in this growing segment by offering a transparent, blockchain-based structure for investors who want exposure to private credit without the hurdles of institutional gatekeeping.

Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree, said:

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/wisdomtree-tokenizes-private-credit-through-new-crdt-fund-on-ethereum-and-stellar-blockchains/

