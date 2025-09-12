WisdomTree launches its first tokenized fund, providing investors with exposure to private credit investments

Par : PANews
2025/09/12 21:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06428+1.53%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.227+2.76%
FUND
FUND$0.02379-0.83%

PANews reported on September 12th that WisdomTree Inc. has launched its first tokenized fund, providing investors with exposure to private credit investments. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) officially launched on Friday. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 35 closed-end funds, business development companies, and real estate investment trusts. The company has already launched an ETF based on this benchmark in 2021.

The tokenized fund has a minimum investment of $25 and is redeemable within two days. CRDT tracks an index of publicly available investment instruments tied to private credit, lowering barriers to entry and increasing liquidity, but still creating a barrier between investors and the underlying loans. WisdomTree's CRDT fund will be tokenized on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains at launch, with plans to expand to other blockchains, such as Avalanche, in the coming weeks.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0356+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27009+8.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?