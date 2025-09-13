WisdomTree launches tokenized private credits on Ethereum and Stellar

2025/09/13 06:30
  • WisdomTree announced the launch of its tokenized private credit fund.
  • The fund aims to track the price and yield performance of the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index.
  • At launch, the fund will be tokenized on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks.

Asset manager WisdomTree has launched the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDYX), aiming to track the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI).

WisdomTree rolls out tokenized private credit fund

WisdomTree announced the launch of the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund, a tokenized product offering retail and institutional investors exposure to private credit, according to a statement on Friday.

The fund tracks the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI), aiming to provide access to the index's products through a blockchain-based structure. GLACI is an equal-weighted index tracking the performance of 35 publicly traded private credit vehicles (PACs) through a rules-based approach.

Investors will be able to access the tokenized funds through the WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect platforms with a minimum investment of $25.

"With WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, we've taken onchain investing to the next level – expanding the range of funds available so users can build more diversified portfolios onchain, without sacrificing the regulatory rigor of traditional finance," said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree.

The company announced that the tokenized private credit fund will be launched on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks.

The fund complements WisdomTree's already existing suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products.

"For four years, we've been proud to make this space more accessible to the individual investor through our ETF, and now CRDT is able to deliver yield potential in a modern, tokenized fund," said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree.

The development follows a wave of tokenized product launches from top financial institutions in recent months.

Trillion-dollar asset manager BlackRock is exploring the tokenization of ETFs that track equities and other real-world assets (RWAs). The new products will complement its money market BUIDL fund, which launched in 2024.

Likewise, Nasdaq also recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to permit the trading of tokenized stocks alongside their traditional equities on its platform.

