WISELINK leads a $10 million funding round for Top Win, becoming the first Taiwanese listed company to invest in a Bitcoin treasury company.

PANews reported on August 15 that Nasdaq-listed Top Win International announced that it has completed a US$10 million financing round, led by Taiwan-listed WISELINK CO., LTD. (TW: 8932), becoming the first Taiwanese listed company to invest in a Bitcoin treasury company.

WiseLink completed the investment through a three-year convertible bond and established a strategic partnership with Top Win to promote the "Bitcoin + Cross-Border Finance" framework. Top Win plans to use the proceeds primarily to purchase Bitcoin, potentially investing in publicly listed companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies, and for working capital. The financing also attracted participation from other private investors, including Chad Koehn, founder of United Capital Management, and four other investors.

Earlier on May 16, Top Win changed its name to AsiaStrategy and cooperated with Sora Ventures to advance the Asian Bitcoin Vault Strategy .