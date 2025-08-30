With 3M X1 Miners, BlockDAG Outperforms HYPE’s Price Range and SHIB’s Unrealistic $1 Target

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/30 07:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001216-%2,87
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43,98-%4,12

The crypto market is once again highlighting contrasting stories. Hyperliquid (HYPE) price prediction signals bearish pressure, with charts pointing to another potential 16% drop if $42 support fails. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis has reignited the debate over whether the token could ever reach $1, though experts argue the math makes such a milestone nearly impossible without massive supply burns.

In contrast, BlockDAG is moving with measurable progress. The project’s X1 App has crossed 3 million miners, a clear sign of adoption well before its launch. With a $386 million presale, a Batch 30 price of $0.03, and visibility secured at Token2049 Singapore, BlockDAG is fast becoming the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction Turns Bearish

Hyperliquid has been trading within a wide range of $36 to $50, but recent rejection at the upper boundary has left traders cautious. Currently sitting below $42 support, the token risks sliding further toward $36, marking another 16% downside if bearish pressure persists. Technical indicators reinforce this outlook. The RSI trend is weakening, the On-Balance Volume is falling, and the Supertrend indicator has issued a sell signal, all of which support the short-term bearish case.

Liquidity maps also show downside clusters at $40 and $37.3, suggesting these levels could attract sellers. However, upside resistance remains concentrated near $45 and $50, creating hurdles for any rebound. Still, analysts note that Hyperliquid’s Supply Weighted P/E ratio of 3.19 points to undervaluation relative to fundamentals, as its earnings fund ongoing token buybacks. While the short-term picture remains negative, the long-term case leaves room for accumulation opportunities, creating a split market sentiment.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis and the $1 Dream

Shiba Inu has once again found itself at the center of debate, with community discussions focusing on the prospect of SHIB hitting $1 per token. Supporters argue that a strong bull market, adoption, and ecosystem momentum could make the idea possible, citing optimistic forecasts. However, market experts like Davinci Jeremie have rejected the target as unrealistic, noting that such a move would push SHIB’s market capitalization above $600 trillion, far beyond the combined value of global markets.

At its current price of $0.00001240, SHIB would need an 8,064,416% increase to reach $1. Analysts suggest a more modest goal, such as $0.01, could draw renewed focus if SHIB’s momentum strengthens. The only viable path to $1, according to some analysts, would involve burning over 99% of the token supply, a scenario considered impractical. While SHIB may continue to benefit from community strength, its extreme upside targets remain firmly in the realm of speculation.

Token2049 Bonus and 3M Miners Boost BlockDAG’s Momentum

BlockDAG is building measurable strength through adoption, presale progress, and global visibility. The project’s X1 App miner has now exceeded 3 million users, showing grassroots growth that few projects achieve pre-launch. This Proof-of-Engagement model allows individuals to mine BDAG tokens via mobile interaction, making it accessible and scalable.

The presale has secured $386 million, ranking among the most successful campaigns of the year. Now in Batch 30 at $0.03, BDAG will launch at $0.05, offering new buyers upside at listing. Early adopters from Batch 1, who purchased at $0.001, have already realized gains of 2,900% ROI, highlighting the scale of value creation.

BlockDAG is also preparing for a major showcase at Token2049 Singapore on October 1–2, where it will join over 500 exhibitors and 25,000 attendees. To celebrate, the project is offering a limited 2049% presale bonus valid through October 1, an opportunity designed to reward early backers.

Security and trust have been prioritized, with independent audits by CertiK and Halborn ensuring network integrity. Additional protections, including multi-signature approvals and parallel Proof-of-Work execution, provide resilience. The Buyer Battles system, where unsold tokens are awarded to the largest daily buyer, adds gamification that sustains participation. With adoption, security, and visibility aligned, BlockDAG positions itself as more than a presale;it is a project redefining what early-stage investors expect.

To Wrap it Up

Hyperliquid’s bearish short-term setup and Shiba Inu’s improbable $1 target underscore the uncertainty that often defines crypto markets. While Hyperliquid (HYPE) price prediction hints at another 16% downside and Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis sparks unrealistic debates, neither provides the same combination of adoption and structure that BlockDAG offers.

With 3 million X1 app miners, a $386 million presale, and its spotlight at Token2049 Singapore, BlockDAG continues to provide clarity and participation opportunities well ahead of launch. For investors searching for the best crypto to buy in 2025, BlockDAG’s blend of adoption, incentives, and credible growth prospects makes it stand apart from speculative narratives dominating other projects.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post With 3M X1 Miners, BlockDAG Outperforms HYPE’s Price Range and SHIB’s Unrealistic $1 Target appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Partager
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$204,93-%3,72
RealLink
REAL$0,05543-%4,41
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,003006+%3,26
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$108.240,53-%3,17
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005713-%9,02
Ethereum
ETH$4.341,3-%2,59
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million