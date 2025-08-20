With a $270M Plus Wallet Acquisition and $6M Raised, Cold Wallet Tops SHIB and Hyper as the Best Long-Term Crypto Investment

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 02:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-5.52%
Threshold
T$0.01581-4.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05086-0.13%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001219-4.46%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3152-5.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0258-4.44%

Choosing the best crypto to invest in often means weighing explosive chart setups against growth-backed innovation. Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis is catching eyes again with rising burn activity and accumulation at key support levels that hint at a potential rally.


Meanwhile, Hyperliquid (HYPER) technical analysis reveals an emerging powerhouse, commanding a whopping share of DeFi perpetual volume and outperforming older decentralized finance platforms. 


Yet neither narrative carries the clarity of an ecosystem built on all-access utility. That’s where Cold Wallet enters the picture. Instead of chasing price tape or narrative-driven hype, Cold Wallet has quickly acquired adoption through strategic moves and presale momentum. This comparison will explore each opportunity, SHIB, Hyperliquid, and Cold Wallet, to determine which offers the most compelling long-term value.


Shiba Inu (SHIB) Technical Analysis: Holding Key Support

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis suggests that the price might be gearing up for another meaningful move. Recent price behavior shows SHIB stabilizing above a critical support zone near $0.00001300, reinforced by a surge in whale accumulation. Those holding positions near this key demand level could spark renewed momentum. 


The technical setup is reinforced by a series of green daily candles and a Heikin Ashi trend reversal structure that mirrors breakout setups. Chart watchers also point to a short-term objective near the $0.00001450 to $0.00001600 zone, aligning with Fibonacci resistance levels. Meanwhile, burning mechanisms continue to reduce supply, further supporting upward pressure. 


Shiba Inu (SHIB)


Despite being driven largely by community sentiment and meme culture, Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis shows enough structural strength to keep it in the discussion for the best crypto to invest in, particularly for traders seeking asymmetric upside.


Hyperliquid (HYPER) Technical Analysis: DeFi Powerhouse in the Making

Turning to Hyperliquid (HYPER) technical analysis, the platform is emerging as a dominant force in DeFi. According to recent data, Hyperliquid captured approximately 79% of decentralized perpetual trading volume in July, averaging an astonishing $977 million in transaction fees, surpassing Ethereum and Solana in that metric.


This explosive adoption underscores its value proposition and technological edge. On-chain activity confirms a looming technical breakout. 


Price action is forming a descending triangle above strong support at $41, a structure with a historical bias toward upward continuation. Analysts target breakout potential in the $48 to $52 range, citing steady trading liquidity and resilient technical structure.


Get Rewards not just storage cold wallet


With revenue visibly reinvested through HYPE token buybacks, the tokenomics feed into its structural case. As a contender for the best cryptocurrency to invest in, Hyperliquid combines real-world usage, technological depth, and speculative promise —a rare trifecta in digital asset investing.


Cold Wallet: Acquisition-Powered Adoption & Presale Momentum

While SHIB and Hyperliquid each offer compelling visuals and speculative narratives, Cold Wallet delivers a distinctly strategic edge by focusing on rapid user adoption and structural entry points. At the heart of its momentum is a major acquisition: Cold Wallet recently acquired Plus Wallet in a $270 million deal, instantly adding over two million users to its platform. For a presale project, that kind of adoption is unprecedented, eschewing the slow burn of organic growth for direct scale.


The presale narrative mirrors this ambition. Currently in Stage 17 with $CWT priced at $0.00998, Cold Wallet has already seen over $6.09 million raised, showcasing robust demand from investors able to value user-led trust more than chart patterns. The presale isn’t just a token sale; it affirms belief in real-world traction.


Introducing The cold wallet token


What separates Cold Wallet from speculative plays is this user foundation. While SHIB depends on meme cycles and Hyperliquid rides DeFi growth, Cold Wallet starts with a built-in community. This allows it to accelerate adoption of its self-custody model, combined with usability-first design and future Layer 2 integration plans.


The acquisition also enhances its position in the broader crypto wallet landscape. With rising skepticism toward centralized exchanges, demand for secure, user-owned wallets is stronger than ever. Cold Wallet’s alignment with privacy, portability, and product-led scale, not hype alone, positions it as a long-term contender. For those evaluating the best crypto to invest in, this combination of presale leverage and adoption power may offer the most sustainable foundation.


The Final Verdict

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis highlights short-term excitement backed by burn activity and structural support, while Hyperliquid (HYPER) technical analysis reveals a robust infrastructure capturing massive DeFi volume and setting up for a breakout. Both have undeniable merit: SHIB for volatility-driven traders, Hyperliquid for protocol-driven investors.


But Cold Wallet introduces a fundamentally different paradigm. Fueled by acquisition-driven scale, solid presale momentum, and product-first strategy, it offers a clearer path toward sustainable growth. As investors weigh the best crypto to invest in, Cold Wallet’s adoption engine and strategic user investment make it a compelling pick, combining real-world scale, structural integrity, and long-term ambition.


join the cold wallet presale now


Explore Cold Wallet Now:


Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/


Website: https://coldwallet.com/


X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp


Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post With a $270M Plus Wallet Acquisition and $6M Raised, Cold Wallet Tops SHIB and Hyper as the Best Long-Term Crypto Investment appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules