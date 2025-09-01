With New Contract, Red Sox’ Aroldis Chapman Has No Plans Of Slowing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 6-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images

Aroldis Chapman was asked in April how much longer he wanted to continue his playing career.

“As long as I can still get people out,” the Boston Red Sox closer said with a smile.

Chapman is 37 years old and in the homestretch of his 16th major-league season. Yet he is still getting hitters out at a high rate on a contending team.

Retirement is not in Chapman’s near future. The Red Sox assured that by signing the fireballing left-hander to a one-year, $13.3-million contract on Sunday that runs through next season and includes an option through 2027.

The Red Sox made the announcement moments after Chapman closed out the Red Sox’s 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park in Boston for his 27th save in 29 opportunities this season.

“I think this guy has been great for us, and not only on the field,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “What he’s done on the field is amazing.”

Aroldis Chapman Has Been Dominant

Chapman’s ERA is just 1.02 in 58 games with 76 strikeouts in 53 innings. He has allowed just 21 hits and 14 walks.

Amazingly, Chapman hasn’t allowed a hit to the last 44 batters he has faced, a streak that spans 15 games and is the longest in Red Sox history.

The Red Sox holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the second American League wild card. Boston is third in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

Chapman seemed to be in the decline phase of his career coming into this season. His ERAs for the previous three years were 4.46, 3.09 and 3.72, and he had just 29 saves in that span.

However, the Red Sox thought Chapman could still be an elite late-inning reliever and signed him to a one-year, $10.75-million contract last winter. Yet Chapman has been even better than Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and Cora expected.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 25: Pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

“The velo is eye-opening to me,” Cora said of Chapman’s average velocity of 99.5 mph on his sinker and 98.4 on his four-seam fastball. “The strike throwing has been the highlight of the season for him. Just get him in the strike zone, and good things are going to happen, and he’s not walking too many. He’s striking out a lot, and obviously his stuff is amazing.”

Aroldis Chapman Works Out Twice Daily

Chapman takes pride in maintaining his top physical condition. That commitment allows him to continue to throw hard and has sparked a career renaissance.

That work ethic has impressed Cora.

“You work and the game will reward you,” Cora said. “That’s it. It’s as simple as that. That guy gets up in the morning, goes to the gym, comes back, gets some rest, and then goes back to the gym when he gets to the ballpark. When he gets here, he’s lifting weights and running laps. He’s a great teammate, and it’s been good to have him for our kids, our Latin players, for everybody.”

Aroldis Chapman Eyes 400 Saves

Chapman’s salary next season will be $13 million. If he pitches at least 40 innings in 2026, it will trigger an option that pays $13 million again the following season. Chapman would receive a $300,000 buyout if he does not reach the innings threshold.

Chapman has 362 career saves, and his 1,322 strikeouts are the most in MLB history by a left-handed relief pitcher. Chapman aims to reach the 400-save mark before considering retirement.

“I can’t say I feel or that I am the same as when I was a rookie, because at that point, all I did was throw fastballs by people,” said Aroldis Chapman, who broke into the majors in 2010 with the Cincinnati Reds. “I think now, I’m a better pitcher. I’m a more complete pitcher because I can throw other pitches in the strike zone and pitch better. It has been a joyful career, and I’d like to keep it going.”