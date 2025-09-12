With Over 2.8 Million Raised, This AI Presale Sets Stage for Explosive 2025 Run

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:25
Crypto traders are continuously scanning the market for early-stage gems that could supply exponential returns, and Ozak AI (OZ) has emerged as one of the most talked-about presales of 2025. 

Currently in Stage 5 of its presale at $0.01, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.8 million and sold more than 860 million tokens, demonstrating surging demand among both retail traders and whales. Analysts advocate that with its combination of AI-pushed application, strong security audits, and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI is perfectly located for an explosive run when it hits exchanges later this year.

Why Ozak AI Is Standing Out

Unlike hype-based meme coins, Ozak AI offers tangible software through combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. Its predictive analytics tools and AI-powered trading models are designed to give investors advanced insights into market traits, risk signals, and real-time opportunities. This technology-focused method puts Ozak AI in a distinctive class from speculative tokens, making it attractive to both individual traders and institutional gamers.

The project’s structure leverages EigenLayer AVS for decentralized validation and Arbitrum Orbit for scalability, ensuring steady and efficient performance. It additionally integrates with Stream Network to handle real-time data flow, making it a robust solution for the fast-moving world of crypto markets.

Ozak AI Audits and Listings

Security and transparency have been a top priority for Ozak AI. The project has already undergone both an internal audit and a CertiK audit, a major confidence booster for investors wary of risks in the presale space. These verifications confirm that Ozak AI’s contracts and infrastructure are designed to meet industry standards.

Adding to its credibility, Ozak AI is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving it broad visibility even before launch. This level of early exposure helps it build trust while positioning it for rapid adoption once it begins trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

$OZ Partnerships Fueling Growth Potential

One of Ozak AI’s key strengths is its expanding ecosystem of partnerships. Collaborations with platforms like Dex3, a leading crypto trading data aggregator, and Hive Intel, a blockchain data API designed for AI agents, are already enhancing its value proposition. These partnerships extend Ozak AI’s reach into on-chain intelligence, automated trading workflows, and DeFi integrations, further solidifying its long-term growth outlook.

Ozak AI Presale

The fact that Ozak AI has already raised over $2.8 million shows that demand is accelerating. With more than 860 million tokens sold, whales and early adopters are loading up at the $0.01 price point before later presale stages drive the token price higher. Analysts predict that if Ozak AI hits its post-launch target of $1, early investors could see a 100x ROI—a rare opportunity in today’s increasingly competitive crypto space.

As the crypto market prepares for its next bull run, Ozak AI is emerging as one of the strongest OZ presale projects. With over $2.8M raised, audited security, listings on major trackers, and AI-powered real-world use cases, it is setting the stage for what could be an explosive 2025. For investors who missed early Bitcoin or Ethereum gains, Ozak AI represents a second chance at life-changing returns—making it a presale that’s too big to ignore.

About Ozak AI 

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Source: https://finbold.com/with-over-2-8-million-raised-this-ai-presale-sets-stage-for-explosive-2025-run/

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
