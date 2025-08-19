WLD Crypto Price Nears $0.90 Support, Will it Fall to $0.773 or Rise to $1.13?

2025/08/19 18:10
WLD Price

Worldcoin is struggling under pressure as regulatory scrutiny deepens and investor sentiment weakens. The WLD crypto price has fallen to $0.9265, down 2.98% overnight, 6.3% over the past week, and 22% in the last month. With its market cap at $1.74 billion and 24-hour trading volume sliding 10.46% to $169.58 million, WLD crypto price is approaching a key technical support level. 

Fundamentally, sentiment has worsened after China’s Ministry of State Security warned about Worldcoin’s iris-scanning practices. Citing national security and privacy risks. This follows regulatory probes in Germany, Spain, and Kenya, and operational halts in Brazil, France, and India. Concerned about where the token is heading next? Read this in-depth price analysis for potential entry and exit levels.

WLD Price Analysis

The 4-hour chart I’ve shared shows WLD price trading just above $0.90 support, with Bollinger Bands tightening. The RSI sits at 31.26, indicating that the altcoin is nearing oversold territory. A confirmed break below $0.90 could trigger deeper losses toward $0.773. While a rebound would likely attract buyers aiming for the liquidity zone at $1.13.

WLD price 19-8-25

In the near term, price action around $0.90 will be pivotal. If bulls defend this level, short-term upside could emerge, with $0.976 at 20-SMA and $1.036 as intermediate resistances before $1.13. However, sustained regulatory pressure and large token movements may keep rallies capped.

FAQs

Why is WLD price falling?

Regulatory warnings from China and ongoing probes in multiple countries are dampening sentiment, while large token movements raise fears of selling pressure.

What are the key support and resistance levels?

Immediate support lies at $0.90, followed by $0.773. Resistance levels are $0.976, $1.036, and $1.13.

Could WLD recover soon?

If price holds above $0.90 and rebounds, a move toward $1.13 is likely. However, regulatory uncertainty could limit upside momentum.

