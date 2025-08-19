The post WLD Crypto Price Nears $0.90 Support, Will it Fall to $0.773 or Rise to $1.13? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Worldcoin is struggling under pressure as regulatory scrutiny deepens and investor sentiment weakens. The WLD crypto price has fallen to $0.9265, down 2.98% overnight, 6.3% over the past week, and 22% in the last month. With its market cap at $1.74 billion and 24-hour trading volume sliding 10.46% to $169.58 million, WLD crypto price is approaching a key technical support level.

Fundamentally, sentiment has worsened after China’s Ministry of State Security warned about Worldcoin’s iris-scanning practices. Citing national security and privacy risks. This follows regulatory probes in Germany, Spain, and Kenya, and operational halts in Brazil, France, and India. Concerned about where the token is heading next? Read this in-depth price analysis for potential entry and exit levels.

WLD Price Analysis

The 4-hour chart I’ve shared shows WLD price trading just above $0.90 support, with Bollinger Bands tightening. The RSI sits at 31.26, indicating that the altcoin is nearing oversold territory. A confirmed break below $0.90 could trigger deeper losses toward $0.773. While a rebound would likely attract buyers aiming for the liquidity zone at $1.13.

In the near term, price action around $0.90 will be pivotal. If bulls defend this level, short-term upside could emerge, with $0.976 at 20-SMA and $1.036 as intermediate resistances before $1.13. However, sustained regulatory pressure and large token movements may keep rallies capped.

