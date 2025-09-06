WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows:
- 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets.
- In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds.
- 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk exposures (security risks are under review).
- One case (approximately 0.4%) involved suspected misappropriation of other holders’ funds; a comprehensive internal review is underway.
WLFI stated that it will not block normal trading activities, but will take immediate action when it receives alerts of malicious or high-risk activities that may harm community members. The subsequent measures are as follows:
- We will continue to work with the rightful owners to verify control and ensure the security of funds.
- Once the review is complete, definitive results for each category will be published.
- Any broader actions affecting holders will be announced publicly.
