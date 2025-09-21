WLFI Advisor Ogle Reopens ASTER Long Position with 3x Leverage

Key Points: WLFI advisor Ogle reopens 3x leveraged position on ASTER, drawing attention.

Ogle’s past trade on ASTER made $746,703 in under 16 hours.

ASTER saw a 96.52% price gain in 24 hours, driving market discussion.

Ogle, known for significant on-chain activities, has reopened a 3x leveraged position on ASTER, following a notable $746,703 profit within 15 hours, as of September 21.

This move draws attention due to ASTER’s rapid performance and market interest, impacting trading activities and highlighting potential volatility in decentralized finance landscapes.

Ogle’s ASTER Trade: High-Stakes Move Draws Market Buzz

Ogle’s re-entry into ASTER on a 3x leveraged position showcases a strategic move by the notable WLFI advisor. In past trades, Ogle generated a profit of $746,703 under 16 hours, amplifying this re-engagement’s attention.

ASTER’s price soared, reaching $1.71 on the announcement, representing a sharp increase. This sudden movement links with prior Aster DEX upgrades and reflects robust trading activity. On-chain metrics have further shown a steady rise, influencing market dynamics significantly.

Market reactions are varied. While premier KOLs have not issued statements, community interest surged on platforms like Discord and Twitter. No official reactions have transpired from regulatory entities, but crypto enthusiasts keenly watch ASTER’s traction.

Rapid ASTER Growth Spurs Analyst Interest and Concerns

Did you know? Ogle’s ASTER trade mimics trends seen with major DeFi launches, where similar whale movements contributed to brief market surges, a pattern observed previously with DeFi tokens like dYdX and HYPE.

According to CoinMarketCap, ASTER’s recent trajectory includes a price of $1.76, marking a 96.52% increase over the last day. ASTER’s 24-hour trading volume reached $2.03 billion, reflecting a 193.49% upside. The token maintains a market cap of $2.92 billion, and recent growth is evident with a 1989.45% surge sustained over 30 days.

Aster(ASTER), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts at Coincu suggest that ASTER’s meteoric rise can bolster competitive DEX market share significantly. The potential regulatory oversight remains a discussion point, though, with many looking at ASTER’s structured governance model for clues on future compliance paths.