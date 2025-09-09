News

The Trump family’s fortune climbed by $1.3 billion this week after the launch of WLFI and ABTC.

ABTC, co-founded by Eric Trump, opened strong at $14 before slipping to around $7, while WLFI jumped early but later dropped over 40%.

Despite the swings, their wealth now tops $7.7 billion, though some critics say the projects create a conflict of interest.

The Trump family’s wealth jumped by $1.3 billion this week after two crypto projects they back started trading.

According to Bloomberg, World Liberty Financial added $670 million to their net worth, while Eric Trump’s stake in American Bitcoin Corp. reached over $500 million at its peak. The launches of WLFI on September 1 and ABTC on September 3, 2025, highlight the family’s deeper move into crypto.

Volatility Hits Both Projects

ABTC, co-founded by Eric Trump, went public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, but both tokens have already seen big price swings. On its first day, shares climbed to $14 but then fell more than 50% to $6.24, with trading halted five times due to wild swings.

It closed around $7.36. WLFI, a DeFi platform tied to the Trumps, unlocked 24.6 billion tokens for trading on September 1st. The price spiked at first but dropped over 40% shortly after. The family holds about $4 billion in locked WLFI tokens, which aren’t counted in the current estimate.

Excluding those, their total net worth is over $7.7 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The family’s crypto push has helped make the industry seem more legit in the US after years of tough rules under the last administration. But Democratic lawmakers are raising flags, saying it looks like a conflict of interest for the First Family.

These launches highlight the ups and downs of crypto, where quick gains can turn into losses fast, but they’ve still boosted the Trumps’ fortune big time.