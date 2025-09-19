WLFI approves 100% buyback and burn: impact, risks, and data

With 99.8% of votes in favor and 100% of treasury fees allocated to buyback and burn, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) attempts a relaunch after an underwhelming debut. In this context, the governance has chosen a clear path.

According to data collected from on-chain explorers and analysis dashboards, the initial transactions related to buybacks and burns are traceable and public, allowing for independent verification of the operations. Industry analysts note that the effectiveness of the measure will depend on the consistency of the fees, the frequency of execution, and the market depth.

The measure channels all protocol revenues towards the reduction of the circulating supply, with the aim of building more structural support for the price, while the community embraces an aggressive strategy oriented towards scarcity. It must be said that success will depend on the pace and quality of execution. Data updated as of September 19, 2025.

However, a crucial issue remains: without official estimates on the expected fees, the real impact will depend on volumes, execution, and on‑chain transparency. That said, the first signals will come from the cadence and size of the buybacks.

What happened: governance approves 100% buyback and burn of WLFI

Fee allocation: 100% of the treasury fees will be used for WLFI buybacks and subsequent burning, with no deviations towards other spending lines.

100% of the treasury fees will be used for WLFI buybacks and subsequent burning, with no deviations towards other spending lines. Vote outcome: the initiative received 99.8% favorable votes, with an almost negligible minority, indicating a very broad consensus.

the initiative received 99.8% favorable votes, with an almost negligible minority, indicating a very broad consensus. Timing: the decision was approved a few weeks after the token’s launch, which took place at the beginning of September.

The mandate is clear: convert the fees collected on multiple networks into WLFI and remove them permanently from circulation. The strategy emphasizes supply discipline over other possible uses of the treasury, de-emphasizing alternative expenditures.

How it works operationally

The protocol collects fees from liquidity positions located on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The fees are converted into WLFI on the open market and transferred to a verifiable on-chain burn address, to ensure the permanent removal of the tokens. Public traceability is part of the framework: explorers like Etherscan and analytics tools allow verification of burn transactions and movements of official wallets.

Fee collection: flows originating from the main chains, in line with the protocol’s activity.

flows originating from the main chains, in line with the protocol’s activity. Conversion: swap operations on spot/DEX markets to obtain WLFI, with attention to slippage and depth.

swap operations on spot/DEX markets to obtain WLFI, with attention to slippage and depth. Burn: sending to a burn address with a public balance, preventing any possible reissuance and ensuring irreversibility.

Limits and Missing Data

Official projections on the monthly revenues of the treasury are not yet available. Without a credible estimate, it is difficult to predict the pace of buybacks and the impact on the circulating supply. The frequency of operations (batch vs. continuous) may also affect the token’s volatility. In this context, the execution schedule becomes a sensitive element.

Market and Recent Context

After the listing, the token initially underwent a correction in trading, with the subsequent execution of a first on‑chain burn in the following days, although this did not immediately reverse the bearish trend. This dynamic is consistent with a phase of price discovery and with liquidity still in the process of consolidation. Yet, the signs of stabilization remain to be assessed in the medium term.

Post-launch trend: initial weakness followed by partial stabilization, typical of assets in discovery.

initial weakness followed by partial stabilization, typical of assets in discovery. Initial burns: operations executed on-chain with details and tx hash to be integrated as soon as they are officialized, once published by the official channels.

operations executed on-chain with details and tx hash to be integrated as soon as they are officialized, once published by the official channels. Reference price: check the WLFI page on CoinMarketCap.

How much can the buyback affect the price of WLFI?

In the absence of official estimates, we present some purely illustrative simulations. It is assumed, for example, that all fees are converted monthly at the hypothetical price of 0.20 USD per WLFI: these are merely orders of magnitude.

Fee 100,000 USD/month: buyback of approximately 500,000 WLFI/month, equivalent to about 6 million WLFI/year.

buyback of approximately 500,000 WLFI/month, equivalent to about 6 million WLFI/year. Fee 500,000 USD/month: buyback of approximately 2.5 million WLFI/month, or 30 million WLFI/year.

buyback of approximately 2.5 million WLFI/month, or 30 million WLFI/year. Fee 1,000,000 USD/month: buyback of approximately 5 million WLFI/month, equivalent to 60 million WLFI/year.

The percentage impact on the supply will depend on the circulating supply and the price dynamics: on the rise, with the same amount of fees, fewer tokens are repurchased. The frequency of operations (discrete or based on TWAP) will also influence the risk of slippage and the visibility of purchases. That said, the available liquidity plays a significant role.

Risks and Critical Points

Uncertainty on fees: The lack of clear guidelines makes the pace of buybacks opaque and complicates expectations.

The lack of clear guidelines makes the pace of buybacks opaque and complicates expectations. Market Dependency: conversions on DEX/CEX expose to issues of liquidity, spread, and front-running.

conversions on DEX/CEX expose to issues of liquidity, spread, and front-running. Volatility: concentrating purchases in narrow windows could accentuate price fluctuations.

concentrating purchases in narrow windows could accentuate price fluctuations. Treasury trade-off: allocating 100% to burn limits the resources available for development, audit, and incentives.

allocating 100% to burn limits the resources available for development, audit, and incentives. Governance and execution: potential delays or policy changes could compromise the planned effect.

What to Monitor (on-chain and off-chain)

Monthly revenue of the treasury, expressed in both USD and the native currency, for each chain.

of the treasury, expressed in both USD and the native currency, for each chain. Official wallets on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana and the burn address with the related tx hash verifiable through explorers like Etherscan and Solscan.

on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana and the with the related tx hash verifiable through explorers like Etherscan and Solscan. Volumes, liquidity and depth of the order book/DEX on WLFI pairs; use dashboards like Dune Analytics to visualize on‑chain trends.

and depth of the order book/DEX on WLFI pairs; use dashboards like Dune Analytics to visualize on‑chain trends. Cadence of buybacks: timing, moving averages (TWAP/VWAP), and lot sizes.

timing, moving averages (TWAP/VWAP), and lot sizes. Future governance proposals on fees, allocations, and operational transparency.

Burning and supply: what it means in practice

The burn reduces the circulating supply only if the flow of revenue is consistent and sustained. The effect on the price will also depend on factors such as demand, market liquidity, and the timing of buybacks, therefore it is neither a guaranteed nor linear dynamic. However, regular tracking of data can provide a clearer picture.

Conclusion

Allocating 100% of the fees to the buyback and burn strategy represents a radical choice that prioritizes scarcity over other operational needs. The potential exists, but the definitive confirmation will come from the analysis of the numbers: actual fees, frequency of buybacks, and transparency of on‑chain transactions. In this sense, the continuity of execution will be crucial.

Until this data is definitively consolidated and made public, the best approach remains to adopt a prudent attitude in strategy analysis. That said, the precise observation of key indicators remains essential.