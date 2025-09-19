WLFI approves 100% buyback and burn: impact, risks, and data

With 99.8% of votes in favor and 100% of treasury fees allocated to buyback and burn, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) attempts a relaunch after an underwhelming debut. In this context, the governance has chosen a clear path.
According to data collected from on-chain explorers and analysis dashboards, the initial transactions related to buybacks and burns are traceable and public, allowing for independent verification of the operations. Industry analysts note that the effectiveness of the measure will depend on the consistency of the fees, the frequency of execution, and the market depth.
The measure channels all protocol revenues towards the reduction of the circulating supply, with the aim of building more structural support for the price, while the community embraces an aggressive strategy oriented towards scarcity. It must be said that success will depend on the pace and quality of execution. Data updated as of September 19, 2025.
However, a crucial issue remains: without official estimates on the expected fees, the real impact will depend on volumes, execution, and on‑chain transparency. That said, the first signals will come from the cadence and size of the buybacks.
The mandate is clear: convert the fees collected on multiple networks into WLFI and remove them permanently from circulation. The strategy emphasizes supply discipline over other possible uses of the treasury, de-emphasizing alternative expenditures.
The protocol collects fees from liquidity positions located on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The fees are converted into WLFI on the open market and transferred to a verifiable on-chain burn address, to ensure the permanent removal of the tokens. Public traceability is part of the framework: explorers like Etherscan and analytics tools allow verification of burn transactions and movements of official wallets.
Official projections on the monthly revenues of the treasury are not yet available. Without a credible estimate, it is difficult to predict the pace of buybacks and the impact on the circulating supply. The frequency of operations (batch vs. continuous) may also affect the token’s volatility. In this context, the execution schedule becomes a sensitive element.
After the listing, the token initially underwent a correction in trading, with the subsequent execution of a first on‑chain burn in the following days, although this did not immediately reverse the bearish trend. This dynamic is consistent with a phase of price discovery and with liquidity still in the process of consolidation. Yet, the signs of stabilization remain to be assessed in the medium term.
In the absence of official estimates, we present some purely illustrative simulations. It is assumed, for example, that all fees are converted monthly at the hypothetical price of 0.20 USD per WLFI: these are merely orders of magnitude.
The percentage impact on the supply will depend on the circulating supply and the price dynamics: on the rise, with the same amount of fees, fewer tokens are repurchased. The frequency of operations (discrete or based on TWAP) will also influence the risk of slippage and the visibility of purchases. That said, the available liquidity plays a significant role.
The burn reduces the circulating supply only if the flow of revenue is consistent and sustained. The effect on the price will also depend on factors such as demand, market liquidity, and the timing of buybacks, therefore it is neither a guaranteed nor linear dynamic. However, regular tracking of data can provide a clearer picture.
Allocating 100% of the fees to the buyback and burn strategy represents a radical choice that prioritizes scarcity over other operational needs. The potential exists, but the definitive confirmation will come from the analysis of the numbers: actual fees, frequency of buybacks, and transparency of on‑chain transactions. In this sense, the continuity of execution will be crucial.
Until this data is definitively consolidated and made public, the best approach remains to adopt a prudent attitude in strategy analysis. That said, the precise observation of key indicators remains essential.