WLFI Clarification: The disposal of WLFI tokens unlocked in the treasury is determined solely by community governance voting

2025/09/04
PANews reported on September 4th that World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump family project, clarified the previous transaction that " 47 million WLFI were destroyed in the Safe wallet ." The clarification read: "There have been some misunderstandings regarding the WLFI tokens unlocked in Safe. WLFI has no plans to sell these tokens on the open market. The allocation of these tokens is determined solely by a community governance vote - how they are used is determined by the community. The status of the treasury tokens is as follows: 1. The initial quantity is 10 billion WLFI; 2. 47 million WLFI were destroyed yesterday (governance decision); 3. The current balance is 9.953 billion WLFI. All of these tokens are subject to community governance, not the team's own discretion."

PANews reported on September 4 that according to an official announcement, Brazilian listed company Méliuz disclosed that it had increased its holdings by 9.01 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings have reached 604.69.
PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-conference-stablecoin-tokenization/
