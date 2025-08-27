WLFI Futures Tumbles 44% as Traders Short the Trump-Linked Token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:09
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.395+2.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,328.58+1.56%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.57%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.1153+6.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322+5.08%

Futures of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency linked to the family of President Donald Trump, lost more than 44% of their value on opening this weekend as traders chose to short the decentralized finance (DeFi) token.

The futures began trading Aug. 23 on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid at $0.44. Within hours, the price had collapsed to below $0.25 on the back of significant trading volume.

The debut followed months of uncertainty. Initially, the token was planned to be non-transferrable. In mid-July, however, the measure was overturned. That decision paved the way for the weekend introduction. Spot trading and token distribution are due to go live in September.

The current price would put WLFI at a fully diluted value of $24 billion having debuted at around $44 billion, based on the token’s total supply of 100 billion.

WLFI/USD (HyperLiquid)

More than $59 million in trading volume has been recorded, with $57 million in open interest, according to HyperLiquid. Open interest measures the nominal amount of open positions on a specific market.

The funding rate is also skewed to the downside at an annualized rate of -35%. When negative rates occur, traders holding short positions need to pay those holding longs, a classic bearish signal.

Negative funding rates have been rare of late in the crypto market despite major assets like BTC and ETH selling off. WLFI’s negative rate demonstrates how traders believe the token is overvalued and are so confident in further downside that they are willing to pay to hold the short position.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/26/wlfi-futures-tumble-44-on-debut-as-traders-short-the-trump-linked-token

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 14:30
Partager
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1772+13.15%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5236+3.33%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Partager
Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

This paper establishes a benchmark for 3D content-based image retrieval (CBIR) in medical imaging using the TotalSegmentator dataset. It evaluates supervised embeddings trained on medical images against self-supervised embeddings from non-medical datasets, testing retrieval at both organ and region levels. By introducing a late interaction re-ranking method inspired by text retrieval, the study achieves near-perfect recall across diverse anatomical structures. The results provide a much-needed benchmark and roadmap for future development of AI-powered medical image retrieval systems, enabling more reliable, precise, and efficient radiology workflows.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+4.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.57%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0009-12.62%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 05:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

KindlyMD Bitcoin Investment: Strategic $5 Billion Plan Unveiled

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes