WLFI TOP1 individual holder distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours

PANews reported on September 5th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top individual holder of WLFI is suspected of preparing to sell and has begun distributing his funds. In the past 18 hours, he has distributed 79.54 million WLFI (approximately $14.69 million) to nine addresses. One of these addresses, moonmanifestphilanthropy.eth, had a small sell operation three days ago, but no selling activity has been observed at the receiving addresses.

The TOP1 holder, moonmanifest.eth, owns 1% of WLFI chips, and TGE unlocked 200 million. This address is suspected to belong to TechnoRevenant, the main participant in the XPL hedging incident.