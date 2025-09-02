WLFI trading debut pushes Trump family holdings to billions

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/02 15:39
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.462-6.76%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2476+395.20%

The value of the Trump family’s holdings in the WLFI token surged to billions on paper following the trading debut.

Summary
  • WLFI, the Trump-backed token, officially began trading recently.
  • The family’s stake, including over 22 billion tokens held through DT Marks DEFI LLC, briefly climbed to a paper value of $6 billion.
  • Selling large portions of WLFI could impact market prices, meaning much of the wealth remains unrealized.

WLFI (WLFI), the native token of the Trump-backed DeFi venture World Liberty Financial, officially began trading on Sept. 1, 2025, allowing the public to buy and sell the tokens on open exchanges for the first time. The trading debut effectively put a real-world valuation on the family’s holdings, which had previously been locked and valued only through private sales. 

Entities tied to President Trump and his sons, including DT Marks DEFI LLC, hold just under a quarter of the total supply, more than 22 billion WLFI tokens. With the initial surge in trading, the token climbed as high as $0.33, briefly valuing their stake at about $6 billion on paper.

In the hours following the debut, the token dipped sharply on subsequent trading and large sell-offs, reaching a low of $0.21. While it remains down roughly 27% on the day, WLFI has slightly recovered to its current trading price of $0.24, putting the estimated valuation of their holdings at around $4.38 billion. 

At its peak, the valuation placed WLFI as likely the most valuable asset in the Trump family’s portfolio, surpassing their long-standing real estate holdings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While this marked the largest single jump in their crypto valuation, experts note that converting these holdings to cash could be challenging. Selling such large amounts could depress the token price, meaning much of this wealth remains on paper rather than liquid.

The Trump family’s stake in the World Liberty Financial token is part of a broader crypto portfolio that includes the TRUMP memecoin, a family-tied Bitcoin mining venture, and digital asset holdings through Trump Media. Reports indicate the president and his family had already realized gains of over $2 billion from these ventures before the WLFI unlock.

WLFI, Trump-tied crypto ventures draw criticism

The Trump family’s growing footprint in cryptocurrency has often drawn scrutiny from lawmakers. Critics argue that ventures like WLFI, the Trump memecoin, and other related ventures create potential conflicts of interest, given the family’s political prominence.

Questions have been raised about whether these projects might influence policy, particularly as crypto regulations in the United States begin to take shape. 

However, the family has pushed back on these claims. White House spokesperson Seth Fields noted recently that President Trump “has never been involved in conflicts of interest and will never be involved.” This stance has also been echoed by Donald Trump Jr., who insists that their business ventures and political activities are separate and distinct.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.09686-5.47%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01792-0.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1273-6.05%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4682+9.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04285-0.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Partager
Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business