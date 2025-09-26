WLFI Turns to Aggressive Supply Cuts as Token Pressure Mounts

Altcoins

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-associated crypto platform, has cleared community approval for one of its most ambitious measures yet: a plan to funnel all liquidity fees into buying and permanently destroying its own tokens.

Instead of keeping treasury fees idle, WLFI will now recycle them into open-market purchases on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Each token acquired through this process will be burned, locking it out of circulation. The idea is to counter persistent selling pressure by steadily shrinking supply, rewarding holders who stay the course.

The mechanism was proposed two weeks ago and put to a governance vote. With backing from tokenholders, the measure now has a green light. WLFI’s team describes it as a simple equation: more activity means more fees, more fees lead to bigger buybacks, and bigger buybacks translate into constant supply cuts. Transparency, they add, will be ensured by keeping all transactions visible on-chain.

While the plan currently covers fees from WLFI’s liquidity pools, developers say the approach could later extend to other revenue channels as the ecosystem scales. The ultimate goal is to make buybacks the foundation of its financial model, embedding long-term value into the token’s structure rather than relying on market hype.

The governance vote landed alongside a new Robinhood listing for WLFI, giving the token broader access to retail traders in the U.S. Analysts suggest the pairing of a deflationary mechanism with fresh exchange exposure could set the stage for a rebound, even after weeks of heavy pressure.

For now, WLFI’s community has sent a clear signal: the path forward is to cut supply and tighten alignment with committed holders, hoping to turn a period of weakness into the start of a longer-term rally.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

