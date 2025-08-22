WM Phoenix Open Sets The Stage For 2026 “Greatest Show On Grass”

Fun and philanthropy on the agenda for tournament’s 91st edition.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

There’s no off season for the WM Phoenix Open organizers. Putting on the massive, zero-waste PGA tournament is a colossal undertaking that requires year-round planning and effort. The 2026 edition of “The People’s Open” will take place Feb. 2-8 at TPC Scottsdale, marking the 91st playing of the event, and 17th with WM as title sponsor. It is one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR and a five-time PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year.

The buzz has already begun, but it will be difficult to top last year. Thomas Detry broke through with his first career PGA TOUR victory, carding 24-under par. Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan and Nickelback brought high energy to the Coors Light Birds Nest. And once again, WM raised the standard for sustainability, marking an impressive 13 consecutive years as one of the world’s largest zero-waste sporting events.

In 2024, the tournament achieved 100% landfill diversion through reycling, composting, donation, reuse and waste-to-energy. Candace Oehler

Charity at Home

Equally important, tournament hosts The Thunderbirds announced the 2025 event raised a record-breaking $18.1 million for local charities, eclipsing the $17.5 million raised in 2024. This is the eighth time the tournament has exceeded the $10 million mark.

Since WM became the title sponsor in 2010, a remarkable $160 million has been generated for local charities and across the tournament’s full 90-year history that figure rises to more than $226 million.

Members of The Thunderbirds and WM are joined by Child Crisis Arizona CEO Torrie Taj. The Thunderbirds

The announcement was made at Child Crisis Arizona’s Center for Child & Family Wellness in Mesa, an organization that has been supporting at-risk children and families for nearly five decades. The organization offers prevention, intervention, and programs to provide every child with a safe and nurturing environment. Among its services are emergency shelter, foster care, adoption, counseling, early education, and parenting support to the state’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. It has been recognized with 4-stars from Charity Navigator for 9 consecutive years.

Thunderbirds Charities has donated more than $2.1 million to Child Crisis Arizona, including support for new classrooms and playgrounds, as well as a full kitchen renovation known as the Thunderbird Kitchen, which serves more than 45,000 nutritious meals annually to children from infancy through age 18.

Said 2025 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Matt Mooney, “It’s an incredible example of the impact and the reach the tournament has and The Thunderbird organization is able to have in the community.”

He added, “To be able to support that effort is really humbling and really motivating for us to continue to find ways to make the event better and increase that charitable giving.”

Child Crisis Arizona’s commitment to sustainability makes it a natural partner for WM and The Thunderbirds. The new Center for Child & Family Wellness is a “net-zero” nonprofit campus, with rooftop solar panels, energy-efficient systems, and a zero-carbon industrial kitchen. Water conservation systems, onsite recycling programs, and landscaped green spaces add to the sustainability.

Thunderbirds Charities contributed $1 million to the project, serving as the Center’s official Sustainability and Solar Partner.

Explained Child Crisis Arizona CEO Torrie Taj, “We’re creating more energy than we’re actually using, and we couldn’t do it without support from The Thunderbirds.”

Members of The Thunderbirds celebrate more than $226 million raised for charity. The Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The organization consists of 55 “active” members below the age of 45, and several hundred “life” members post-45, who remain involved, but pass the leadership reins to the younger members. Thunderbird Charities manages and distributes funds raised through events, especially the WM Phoenix Open.

Early Birds Nest Alert

Entertainment at the Coors Light Birds Nest, directly across from the main tournament entrance, is always a highlight of the week. The nearly 50,000-square-foot tent will once again house four nights of live performances by popular artists.

Already announced are country singer-songwriter Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Chase Matthew headlining opening night Feb. 4.

Tickets for Bailey Zimmerman go on sale August 26. WM Phoenix Open

Zimmerman is making a return engagement to the Nest after appearing in 2024 with HARDY. The multi-platinum artist launched his career by posting original songs on social media and went viral with his hit “Fall in Love.” His debut album, Religiously. The Album. catapulted up the charts, setting the record for the biggest streaming debut for a country album in history.

Matthew, too, is a social media sensation with 1.5 million followers and over 315 million streams of his breakout hit “County Line.”

Night two promises to be as energetic and electric as opening night. Two more country favorites, Zach Top and ERNEST, will take the stage on Thursday, Feb. 5. In 2024, Top achieved his first No. 1 at country radio with “I Never Lie” and was named ACM New Male Artist of the Year.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) WireImage

Singer-songwriter ERNEST, a self-proclaimed “Nashville hippie,” has penned hits for artists including Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, and Chris Lane. He earned a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for the record-breaking smash “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen. His distinctive lyrics and vocals have earned him a place among the new Nashville hit makers.

General admission and VIP tickets for Zach Top are already on sale. Opening night tickets go on sale August 26 at 10 am. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as most nights at the 21-and-over venue sell out. The remaining Coors Light Birds Nest lineup will be announced soon.

And, of course, there will be plenty of golf, with the field confirmed in January.